Triveni Glass Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.86
(2.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

59.25

53.21

66.8

yoy growth (%)

-100

11.35

-20.34

17.64

Raw materials

0

-28.58

-23.87

-26.59

As % of sales

0

48.24

44.87

39.81

Employee costs

-0.48

-4.3

-4.01

-4.39

As % of sales

0

7.27

7.55

6.58

Other costs

-0.35

-29.59

-26.75

-30.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

49.94

50.26

45.89

Operating profit

-0.84

-3.23

-1.43

5.15

OPM

0

-5.46

-2.69

7.71

Depreciation

0

-0.36

-0.74

-0.72

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.53

-2.98

-2.53

Other income

0.93

0.95

6.32

2.47

Profit before tax

0.06

-3.17

1.16

4.36

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0.64

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

-2.53

1.16

4.36

Exceptional items

0

18.1

3.96

5.55

Net profit

0.06

15.56

5.13

9.91

yoy growth (%)

-99.59

203.35

-48.24

104.31

NPM

0

26.26

9.64

14.84

