|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
59.25
53.21
66.8
yoy growth (%)
-100
11.35
-20.34
17.64
Raw materials
0
-28.58
-23.87
-26.59
As % of sales
0
48.24
44.87
39.81
Employee costs
-0.48
-4.3
-4.01
-4.39
As % of sales
0
7.27
7.55
6.58
Other costs
-0.35
-29.59
-26.75
-30.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
49.94
50.26
45.89
Operating profit
-0.84
-3.23
-1.43
5.15
OPM
0
-5.46
-2.69
7.71
Depreciation
0
-0.36
-0.74
-0.72
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.53
-2.98
-2.53
Other income
0.93
0.95
6.32
2.47
Profit before tax
0.06
-3.17
1.16
4.36
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0.64
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
-2.53
1.16
4.36
Exceptional items
0
18.1
3.96
5.55
Net profit
0.06
15.56
5.13
9.91
yoy growth (%)
-99.59
203.35
-48.24
104.31
NPM
0
26.26
9.64
14.84
