Triveni Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.62
12.62
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.37
-30.22
-31.84
6.41
Net Worth
-14.75
-17.6
-19.27
18.98
Minority Interest
Debt
18.68
19.07
19.07
19.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.93
1.47
-0.2
38.05
Fixed Assets
3.03
3.12
3.14
67.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0
0.24
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.43
-1.65
-4.58
-31.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.13
0.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.78
2.63
2.5
2.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-1.04
-0.91
-0.75
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.11
-3.24
-6.3
-33.8
Cash
0.1
0.01
1
1.85
Total Assets
3.94
1.48
-0.2
38.05
