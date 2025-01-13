iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

19.37
(3.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:10:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.62

12.62

12.57

12.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.37

-30.22

-31.84

6.41

Net Worth

-14.75

-17.6

-19.27

18.98

Minority Interest

Debt

18.68

19.07

19.07

19.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.93

1.47

-0.2

38.05

Fixed Assets

3.03

3.12

3.14

67.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0

0.24

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.43

-1.65

-4.58

-31.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.13

0.13

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.78

2.63

2.5

2.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-1.04

-0.91

-0.75

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.11

-3.24

-6.3

-33.8

Cash

0.1

0.01

1

1.85

Total Assets

3.94

1.48

-0.2

38.05

