Triveni Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.06
-3.17
1.16
4.36
Depreciation
0
-0.36
-0.74
-0.72
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.49
13.8
-12.07
-1.84
Other operating items
Operating
-0.43
10.25
-11.64
1.79
Capital expenditure
0
-12.86
3.06
-145.99
Free cash flow
-0.43
-2.6
-8.58
-144.19
Equity raised
12.59
-58.95
-109.65
-128.56
Investing
0
0.25
0
-0.18
Financing
38.24
-17.72
22.91
30.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.4
-79.02
-95.33
-242.84
