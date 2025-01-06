iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.26
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Triveni Glass Ltd

Triveni Glass FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.06

-3.17

1.16

4.36

Depreciation

0

-0.36

-0.74

-0.72

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.49

13.8

-12.07

-1.84

Other operating items

Operating

-0.43

10.25

-11.64

1.79

Capital expenditure

0

-12.86

3.06

-145.99

Free cash flow

-0.43

-2.6

-8.58

-144.19

Equity raised

12.59

-58.95

-109.65

-128.56

Investing

0

0.25

0

-0.18

Financing

38.24

-17.72

22.91

30.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.4

-79.02

-95.33

-242.84

