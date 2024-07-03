Triveni Glass Ltd Summary

Late Mr. D. N. Agrawal in 1956, brought to India the first technology to manufacture laminated safety glass for automobiles. Thereafter, he added other products like tempered glass, mirrors, etc. In all these products, his group was the pioneer in India. Due to shortage of sheet glass in India at that time, he had set up a vertical draw sheet glass plant at Allahabad (U.P) under a new company - Triveni Sheet Glass Works Limited, where Triveni Glass Ltd (Formerly known Triveni Sheet Glass Works Ltd) was incorporated in December, 1971. The Company commenced their business in February, 1972 and started the first production in December, 1976. In Oct.94, the company came out with a public issue of 16.62 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 90 for the Indian public and Rs 110 for NRIs; aggregating Rs 17.31 cr to part-finance the Rs 150-cr project to set up a manufacturing facility for float glass in Allahabad. The Company having its works in Allahabad, Meerut and Rajahmundry.The Company presently manufacture laminated safety glass for automobiles. TGL had the capacity to manufacture all types of flat glass - Float, Sheet (clear & tinted), Figured (clear & tinted), Reflective, Mirrors, Table Tops. It has a technical collaboration with CMIEC, China, to manufacture float glass. It has been a regular exporter of float glass and the winner of the CAPEXCIL award for excellence in exports of glass for four consecutive years -- from 1988 to 1991. Due to accumulated losses and erosion of more than 50% of peak networth of the company during 1999-2000, the company has made a reference to the BIFR.Due to paucity of funds the company could not take up the project for Reflective Coating Glass in 2000-2001 but the same was taken up in 2001-02 and trial runs for Relfective Coating Glass was started in June,2002.The Float Glass Plant resumed operations in October, 2004. The Company expanded the capacity of sheet glass to include almost all type of flat glasses including float glass, it established plants in Meerut and Rajahmundry as well. The Company finally exited all glass business due to various reasons. Presently, it has ventured into real-estate business with construction and restoration of multistoried residential buildings at the old factory site.