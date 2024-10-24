|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024; ii. Other related matters
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un- audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. 2. Notice of 53¢ Annual General Meeting. 3. Board Report and Annual report . 4. Re-appointment of Mr JK Agrawal as Managing director of company w.e.f : 01-01- 2025 to 31-12-2029 5. Request of reclassification received from promoters of the company . 6. Re-appointment of cost auditor internal auditor for FY 2024-25. 7 Appointment of scruitinizer for evoting at Annual general meeting. 8. Other related matters. In pursuance of applicable clauses of Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, Triveni Glass Limited held on Monday 22nd July, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Prayagraj, UP-211001, the following matters were taken up for consideration and approved by the Board of Directors: i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. ii. Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting; iii. Boards Report and Annual report iv. Re-appointment of Mr J K Agrawal as managing director of the company (DIN : 00452816) for a period of 5 years commencing from 01-01-2025 to 31-12-2029. v. Request of reclassification received from promoters of the company vi. Re-appointment of cost auditor, internal auditor for FY 2024-25. vii. Appointment of scruitinizer for evoting at Annual general meeting.; viii. Other related matters. The meeting started at 12.00 noon and concluded at 1: 40 pm It is to inform that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22-07-2024. based on recommendations of nomination and remuneration committee , have reappointed Mr Jitendra Kumar Agrawal (J K Agrawal - DIN : 00452816) as managing director for a further term of five years with effect from 01-01-2025 to to 31-12-2029 (both days inclusive) subject to approval of members at the forthcoming 53rd Annual General Meeting of the company. Enclosed: His brief profile Please find the un-audited standalone financial results, statement of assets and liabilities along with Limited Review Report for quarter ended on 30/06/2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) , Regulations 2015 duly approved by the board meeting held on 22nd July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To consider the appointment of M/S Ayush Sinha & Associates Company Secretaries as Secretarial auditor for FY 2024-25. iii. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of Chair. 1. Audited Standalone Financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31- 03-2024 . 2. Reappointment of CS Ayush Sinha , Proprietor at M/S Ayush Sinha and Associates, Company Secretaries , as secretarial auditor of our company for FY 2024-25 . 3. Other business matters The meeting started at 12 pm and concluded at 02: 10 pm .This is for your information and record. Persuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 , we hereby inform you that Board of directors of company, at its meeting held on May 3rd 2024 , at registered office of the company, has reappointed M.S Ayush Sinha & Associates , Company secretary Firm (Membership No 51207, COP NO 18577) as the Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Please find the Audited Standalone Financials, Statement of Assets and liabilities alongwith auditors Report with unmodified opinion for quarter ended 31-03-2024 under Regulation 33 od SEBI (LODR) 2015, duly approved by the Board in the Meeting held on 3rd May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the company at 1 Kanpur Road Allahabad UP-211001 on Monday 29th January 2024 at 12:00 Noon inter alia to consider and approve the following mentioned particulars: i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. ii. Resignation of Ms Sushmita Jaiswal from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company. iii. Appointment of Ms Tanushree Chatterjee as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company iv. Other related matters. In pursuance of applicable clauses of Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Director of the Company, Triveni Glass Limited held on Monday, 29th January, 2024 at 12:00 Noon at the registered office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Prayagraj, UP-211001, the following matters were taken up for consideration and approved by the Board of Directors: i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023; ii. Resignation of Ms. Sushmita Jaiswal from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer from 22-12-2023; iii. Appointment of Ms. Tanushree Chatterjee as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company from 01-01-2024 The meeting started at 12. pm and concluded at 1.55pm. This is to inform that persuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board Of India (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) 2015, The board has approved in its Board Meeting held on January 29th , 2024 at 12pm at registered office of the company at 1 Kanpur Road , Prayagraj UP 211001 for appointment of Ms Tanushree Chatterjee as Company secretary and Compliance officer of the company to observe responsibilities as company secretary w.e.f 01-01-2024 Please find below her brief profile Ms Tanushree Chatterjee is an associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries Of India with membership no. A66299 . She has a work experience of more than 2 years in a PCS firm .She has knowledge of Secretarial and Legal compliances of the companies including the preparation of minutes, maintenance of statutory registers, Conducting of Board meeting etc (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) REVISED INTIMATION GIVING REFERENCE TO ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 29TH JANUARY 2024 AT 2:59:13 PM UNDER REGULATION 30 OF LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLSOURE REQUIREMENTS 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
