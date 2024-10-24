Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024; ii. Other related matters

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 13 Jul 2024

TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un- audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. 2. Notice of 53¢ Annual General Meeting. 3. Board Report and Annual report . 4. Re-appointment of Mr JK Agrawal as Managing director of company w.e.f : 01-01- 2025 to 31-12-2029 5. Request of reclassification received from promoters of the company . 6. Re-appointment of cost auditor internal auditor for FY 2024-25. 7 Appointment of scruitinizer for evoting at Annual general meeting. 8. Other related matters. In pursuance of applicable clauses of Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, Triveni Glass Limited held on Monday 22nd July, 2024 at the registered office of the company at 1, Kanpur Road, Prayagraj, UP-211001, the following matters were taken up for consideration and approved by the Board of Directors: i. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. ii. Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting; iii. Boards Report and Annual report iv. Re-appointment of Mr J K Agrawal as managing director of the company (DIN : 00452816) for a period of 5 years commencing from 01-01-2025 to 31-12-2029. v. Request of reclassification received from promoters of the company vi. Re-appointment of cost auditor, internal auditor for FY 2024-25. vii. Appointment of scruitinizer for evoting at Annual general meeting.; viii. Other related matters. The meeting started at 12.00 noon and concluded at 1: 40 pm It is to inform that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22-07-2024. based on recommendations of nomination and remuneration committee , have reappointed Mr Jitendra Kumar Agrawal (J K Agrawal - DIN : 00452816) as managing director for a further term of five years with effect from 01-01-2025 to to 31-12-2029 (both days inclusive) subject to approval of members at the forthcoming 53rd Annual General Meeting of the company. Enclosed: His brief profile Please find the un-audited standalone financial results, statement of assets and liabilities along with Limited Review Report for quarter ended on 30/06/2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) , Regulations 2015 duly approved by the board meeting held on 22nd July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

TRIVENI GLASS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. ii. To consider the appointment of M/S Ayush Sinha & Associates Company Secretaries as Secretarial auditor for FY 2024-25. iii. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of Chair. 1. Audited Standalone Financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31- 03-2024 . 2. Reappointment of CS Ayush Sinha , Proprietor at M/S Ayush Sinha and Associates, Company Secretaries , as secretarial auditor of our company for FY 2024-25 . 3. Other business matters The meeting started at 12 pm and concluded at 02: 10 pm .This is for your information and record. Persuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 , we hereby inform you that Board of directors of company, at its meeting held on May 3rd 2024 , at registered office of the company, has reappointed M.S Ayush Sinha & Associates , Company secretary Firm (Membership No 51207, COP NO 18577) as the Secretarial Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Please find the Audited Standalone Financials, Statement of Assets and liabilities alongwith auditors Report with unmodified opinion for quarter ended 31-03-2024 under Regulation 33 od SEBI (LODR) 2015, duly approved by the Board in the Meeting held on 3rd May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024