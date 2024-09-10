iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triveni Glass Ltd AGM

18.62
(-0.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:31:00 PM

Triveni Glass CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Sep 202418 Aug 2024
Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting of company is scheduled to be held on 10-09-2024. The newspaper advertisement is published on 18-08-2024 in two newspapers- Financial express and AAJ. The extract has been provided for your consideration. Kindly take the same on record. This disclosure is with regard to the outcome of annual general meeting held on 10-09-2024. The meeting commenced at 12: 00 noon and concluded at 15:15 pm on the same day. The 53rd Annual General Meeting of Triveni Glass Limited was held on 10th September 2024 at Hotel Allahabad Regency - 16th Tashkent Marg - Allahabad. The meeting started at 12:00 noon and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)

Triveni Glass: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Triveni Glass Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.