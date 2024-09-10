|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|18 Aug 2024
|Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting of company is scheduled to be held on 10-09-2024. The newspaper advertisement is published on 18-08-2024 in two newspapers- Financial express and AAJ. The extract has been provided for your consideration. Kindly take the same on record. This disclosure is with regard to the outcome of annual general meeting held on 10-09-2024. The meeting commenced at 12: 00 noon and concluded at 15:15 pm on the same day. The 53rd Annual General Meeting of Triveni Glass Limited was held on 10th September 2024 at Hotel Allahabad Regency - 16th Tashkent Marg - Allahabad. The meeting started at 12:00 noon and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
