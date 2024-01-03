Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
94.56
|0
|99,845.68
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
391.05
|37.31
|16,899.6
|139.14
|0.62
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
117.35
|56.97
|16,028.23
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
277.55
|35.09
|13,339.16
|134.41
|3.17
|586.61
|52.71
CMS Info Systems Ltd
CMSINFO
532.8
|26.64
|8,763.1
|83.89
|1.78
|571.76
|131.72
No Record Found
