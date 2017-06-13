TSL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.88
4.88
4.88
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.86
-2.86
-2.86
-1.6
Net Worth
2.02
2.02
2.02
3.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.09
2.09
2.09
3.35
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.88
0.88
0.88
2.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.21
1.21
1.16
1.15
Inventories
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.89
0.65
0.65
0.71
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.96
0.96
0.91
0.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.7
-0.49
-0.5
-0.65
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
2.11
2.11
2.1
3.36
