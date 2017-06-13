iifl-logo
TSL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.14
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.88

4.88

4.88

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.86

-2.86

-2.86

-1.6

Net Worth

2.02

2.02

2.02

3.28

Minority Interest

Debt

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.09

2.09

2.09

3.35

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.88

0.88

0.88

2.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.21

1.21

1.16

1.15

Inventories

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.89

0.65

0.65

0.71

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.96

0.96

0.91

0.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.7

-0.49

-0.5

-0.65

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.05

-0.04

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

2.11

2.11

2.1

3.36

