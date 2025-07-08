Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2.14
Prev. Close₹2.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.14
Day's Low₹2.14
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
4.88
4.88
4.88
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.86
-2.86
-2.86
-1.6
Net Worth
2.02
2.02
2.02
3.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0.1
-0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay A Patel
Independent Director
Vimala S Patel
Independent Director
Ajay S Jadhav
P-50 2nd Floor,
Princep Street,
West Bengal - 700072
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: tslindustriesltd@gmail.com
17/B Dena Bank Bldg,
Horniman Circle, 2nd Floor Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
Tel: 91-22-22702455/22641
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: info@sharexindia.com/investor@sharexindia.com
Summary
Promoted by Bharat Bhusan Gupta, TSL Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Rosy Credit & Finance Private Limited., on 22nd Sep.94 and converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. It...
Reports by TSL Industries Ltd
