TSL Industries Ltd Share Price Live

2.14
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2017|11:55:23 AM

  • Open2.14
  • Day's High2.14
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.14
  • Day's Low2.14
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TSL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2.14

Prev. Close

2.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.14

Day's Low

2.14

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TSL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

TSL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TSL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.03%

Non-Promoter- 3.87%

Institutions: 3.86%

Non-Institutions: 96.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TSL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

4.88

4.88

4.88

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.86

-2.86

-2.86

-1.6

Net Worth

2.02

2.02

2.02

3.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0.1

-0.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

TSL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TSL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay A Patel

Independent Director

Vimala S Patel

Independent Director

Ajay S Jadhav

Registered Office

P-50 2nd Floor,

Princep Street,

West Bengal - 700072

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: tslindustriesltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

17/B Dena Bank Bldg,

Horniman Circle, 2nd Floor Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

Tel: 91-22-22702455/22641

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: info@sharexindia.com/investor@sharexindia.com

Summary

Promoted by Bharat Bhusan Gupta, TSL Industries Limited was incorporated in the name of Rosy Credit & Finance Private Limited., on 22nd Sep.94 and converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. It...
Read More

Reports by TSL Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the TSL Industries Ltd share price today?

The TSL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of TSL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TSL Industries Ltd is ₹1.02 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of TSL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TSL Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.53 as of 13 Jun ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TSL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TSL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TSL Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Jun ‘17

What is the CAGR of TSL Industries Ltd?

TSL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.53%, 3 Years at -15.37%, 1 Year at 0.47%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 1.90% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TSL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TSL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.04 %
Institutions - 3.87 %
Public - 96.10 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

