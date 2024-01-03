TTL Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.3
-0.66
-0.98
-0.89
Net Worth
-0.23
-0.59
-0.91
-0.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.08
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.23
-0.51
-0.91
-0.82
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.24
-0.52
-0.92
-0.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
13.29
6.91
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.07
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-13.19
-6.65
-0.93
-0.84
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-0.84
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.24
-0.52
-0.92
-0.83
No Record Found
