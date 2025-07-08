iifl-logo
TTL Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

TTL Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TTL Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:33 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TTL Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.3

-0.66

-0.98

-0.89

Net Worth

-0.23

-0.59

-0.91

-0.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.02

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.07

-0.43

-0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.18

-0.44

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-8.35

-81.79

191.74

-90.61

EBIT growth

-8.35

-81.79

191.74

-90.61

Net profit growth

-8.35

-81.79

191.74

-90.61

View Ratios

View Annually Results

TTL Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TTL Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor

Managing Director

Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor

Non Executive Director

Bhagyashri Brijeshkumar Rajgor

Independent Director

Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar

Director

Arzoo Rabari

Director

Amrutbhai Punjabhai Desai

Company Secretary

RACHNA GUPTA

Registered Office

304 3rd Floor Shoppers Plaza 5,

C G Road Navarangpura,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: -9408271797

Website: http://www.ttlent.com

Email: truptitwister@gmail.com

Registrar Office

23 3rd Flr Sarthik,

Nr Fun Republic, Satellite,

Ahmedabad-380015

Tel: 91-79-69430071-76

Website: www.accuratesecurities.com

Email: accuratesecuritiesrta@gmail.com

Summary

Reports by TTL Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the TTL Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The TTL Enterprises Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of TTL Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TTL Enterprises Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TTL Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TTL Enterprises Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TTL Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TTL Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TTL Enterprises Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of TTL Enterprises Ltd?

TTL Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TTL Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TTL Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

