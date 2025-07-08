Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.3
-0.66
-0.98
-0.89
Net Worth
-0.23
-0.59
-0.91
-0.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.07
-0.43
-0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.18
-0.44
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-8.35
-81.79
191.74
-90.61
EBIT growth
-8.35
-81.79
191.74
-90.61
Net profit growth
-8.35
-81.79
191.74
-90.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor
Managing Director
Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor
Non Executive Director
Bhagyashri Brijeshkumar Rajgor
Independent Director
Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar
Director
Arzoo Rabari
Director
Amrutbhai Punjabhai Desai
Company Secretary
RACHNA GUPTA
304 3rd Floor Shoppers Plaza 5,
C G Road Navarangpura,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: -9408271797
Website: http://www.ttlent.com
Email: truptitwister@gmail.com
23 3rd Flr Sarthik,
Nr Fun Republic, Satellite,
Ahmedabad-380015
Tel: 91-79-69430071-76
Website: www.accuratesecurities.com
Email: accuratesecuritiesrta@gmail.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by TTL Enterprises Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.