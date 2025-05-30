Board Meeting 30 May 2025 26 May 2025

TTL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 30th May 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2025 27 Feb 2025

TTL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 4th March 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to Consider and approve the following businesses: 1. To decide the date time and place for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company. 2. To appoint M/s Dharti Patel & Associates Practising Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer of the Company to conduct the e-voting process and ballot voting in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company. 3. To approve the draft notice for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EoGM) of the Company. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. Board Meeting outcome to be held today on 4th March,2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 04.03.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

TTL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of TTL Enterprises Limited (Formerly Known as Trupti Twisters Limited) in its meeting held today on Thursday,13th February, 2025 have considered and inter-alia the followings: Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

TTL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 8th January 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to Consider and approve the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the receipt of the request received from Ms. Ardent Ventures LLP seeking reclassification from Promoter and Promoter Group category to Public Shareholder category under Reg.31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations): 2. To approve the appointment of Amrutbhai Punjabhai Desai (Din: 10410058) as an Additional Director (Non -Executive and Independent) 3. To approve the appointment of Arzoo Raghubhai Rabari (Din: 10754153) as an Additional Director (Non -Executive and Independent) 4. Any other business with the permission of chair TTL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier announcement dated January 3rd, 2025, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held today,8th January,2025 is now postponed and re-scheduled on Thursday, 9th January,2025, (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2025) Outcome of Board Meeting Held today at the Registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025) As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Results-Financial Results for 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

TTL Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Adoption of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Fixation of date and time for the E-Voting and AGM. 3. Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer book. 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for E-voting and AGM. 5. Approving the draft notice of AGM. 6. Any other business with the approval of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of TTL Enterprises Limited (Formerly Known as Trupti Twisters Limited) in their meeting held today on Wednesday,4th September,2024, at the Registered office of the Company, considered inter-alia and approve the businesses mentioned in the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of TTL Enterprises Limited (Formerly Known as Trupti Twisters Limited) in their meeting held today on Tuesday, 3rd September,2024 has appointed M/s Dharti Patel & Associates, Practising Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-24.

