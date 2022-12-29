TTL Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

o INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

In the year 2022 company has entered in to the Trading of Agri Commodity business. Company has amended its main object clause vide EGM resolution dated 29.12.2022 and added the clause 2 in main object clause contains the business of manufacturing and trading of Agri Commodities, Edible and Non Edible Oil Seeds, Edible and Non Edible Oils and its by-products.

Currently company is engaged into the trading of Agri Commodities Since 2022 and before that Company was not actively involved into the any line of Business.

In Last 5 years, before 2022 Company was only considering losses and no any line of Business activity into the Company.

The shift to trading agri commodities marks a significant development in the companys industrial structure, providing a new direction and business focus. This strategic change is expected to position the company better in the market, leveraging the growing demand for agricultural commodities and related products.

o OVERVIEW:

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the India. The management of the company accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present the company9s state of affairs and profit for the year.

o THREATS: COMPETITION:

Competition in the domestic as well as international market has intensified and forced the players to adopt aggressive marketing strategy and promotional campaigns to capture and protect their market shares, The Company has the plans to penetrate better in to world market, especially through the customer retention and business development in the regions which have not been tapped. Sharp fluctuations in value of the Indian Rupee and the rising inventory prices have put pressure on the profitability of the Company.

o RISK AND CONCERN:

The risk management function is integral to the company and its objectives includes ensuring that critical risk is identified continuously, monitored and managed effectively in order to protect the company9s business.

However, the changes in the tax laws, Government policies and regulatory requirement might affect the company9s business. Uncontrolled variation in price of input materials could impact the company9s profitability to the extent that the same are not absorbed by the market through price increase and / or could have a negative impact on the demand in the market.

The management has already taken initiatives in advance for mitigating the above-mentioned risk and concerns/challenges. The company has taken major initiatives like strong marketing efforts, focus on cost reduction through inventory management techniques, introduction of new products and manufacturing process without compromising quality of products and retain talented employees etc.

o INITIATIVES BY THE COMPANY:

The Company has taken the following initiatives:

- Concentration on reduction of costs by undertaking specific exercise in different fields.

- Concentration in Increase of Profit of the Company.

-The Company is quite confident that the overall productivity, profitability would improve in a sustainable manner, as a result of this strategy.

o OUTLOOK:

The profit margins in the industry are under pressure. However, the Company has taken remedial measures. The Company is confident to meet the challenges with its strength in marketing network, its strategic planning, Research & Development productivity improvement and cost reduction exercise.

o INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or disposition.

o DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company earned a total Revenue of Rs. 38,47,85,822/- during the FY 2023-24 in compared of Rs 11,69,25,886 during the FY 2022-23. Over the years the company have developed the expertise and broadened product base to drive this growth of the Company. The Company9s financial performance for the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24 is summarized below

Particulars Current Year 31.03.2024 Previous Year 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 38,47,85,822 11,69,25,886 Other Income - - Total Revenue 38,47,85,822 11,69,25,886 Total Expenditure 38,31,47,474 11,21,38,800 (Including Change in Inventories) Profit Before Tax 49,76,102 38,39,086 Less: Tax expense/ Deferred tax liability 14,57,858 5,98,898 Profit after Tax 35,18,244 32,40,188 Earnings Per Share (Basic) 50.55 46.55 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) 50.55 46.55

o HUMAN RESOURCE:

Your Company firmly believes that employees are the most valuable assets and key players of business success and sustained growth. Various employee benefits, recreational and team building efforts are made to enhance employee skills, motivation as also to foster team spirit. Industrial relations were cordial throughout the year.

o HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION:

As the company is not in the field of manufacturing, the matter relating to produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.

o DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIO:

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Change Explanations Debtors 3.81 3.38 0.43 - Turnover Ratio Inventory - - - - Turnover Ratio Interest - - - Coverage Ratio Current Ratio .98 1.01 (.03) - Debt-Equity 0 -.14 -.14 - Ratio Net Profit Ratio .01 2.77 (2.76) - Operating Profit 1.29 3.28 (1.99) - Margin Ratio

o DETAILS OF CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Change Explanations Return On Net Worth -1.20 -43.26 (-44.46) Due to increase in revenue and Substantial recovery in the companys net worth or profitability.

o CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.