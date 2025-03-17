|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Mar 2025
|29 Mar 2025
|Board Meeting outcome to be held today on 4th March,2025 Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the EGM to be held on Saturday, 29th March ,2025 at 11:00 AM Cut off date for the Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) and E-Voting facility (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.03.2025) Outcome of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2025) Submission of Scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.03.2025)
