Your directors take pleasure in presenting the 36th Annual Report on the business & operation of your Company together with Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

PARTICULARS Current Year 2023-24 Previous Year 2022-23 Total Revenue 38,47,85,822 11,69,25,886 Expenditure (38,31,47,474) (11,21,38,800) Profit/Loss before Exceptional items 16,38,348 47,87,086 Exceptional Items 00 (9,48,000) Profit/Loss before Extraordinary Items 16,38,348 38,39,086 Extraordinary Items 33,37,754 00 Profit/Loss before Tax 49,76,102 38,39,086 Provision for Taxation 00 00 Income Tax (14,57,858) (5,98,898) Deferred Tax 0 00 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 35,18,244 32,40,188

1. PERFORMANCE:

Company is engaged into the wholesale trading of Agriculture Commodities. Your company earned a total Revenue of Rs. 38,47,85,822/- during the FY 2023-24 in compared of Rs11,69,25,886 during the FY 2022-23. Company has earned a net profit after tax of Rs. 35,18,244/- as compared to net profit after tax of Rs. 32,40,188 of previous year.

2. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves for the financial year 2023-24.

3. DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve the resources, the Board of Director of the Company do not recommend payment of dividend for the year ended 31st March,2024.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

At present, the Company has only one class of shares 3 equity shares with face value of 10/- each. The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 3,50,00,000/- divided into 35,00,000 equity shares of

Rs. 10/- each. The paid-up share capital of the company is Rs. 6,96,000/- divided into 69,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

5. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

6. ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

Particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the

Rule, 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are given in the <Annexure I= attached hereto and forms part of this Report.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report which can affect the financial position of the Company.

8. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

No such Orders have been passed by the Regulators/Court or Tribunals which can impact the going concern status and Company9s operation in future.

9. LISTING FEES WITH STOCK EXCHANGE:

Your Company has paid requisite annual listing fees to BSE Limited (BSE) where its securities are listed.

10. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company does not have any subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Company has following Sister Concern Companies as on 31.03.2024.

" Rajgor Proteins Limited

" Rajgor Industries Private Limited

" Rajgor Agro Limited

" Rajgor Castor Derivatives Limited

" Exaoil Refinery Limited

" Rajgor Logistics Private Limited

11. CHANGES IN MEMORANDUM

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company has not done any amendment in Memorandum of Association (MOA).

12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT BY THE COMPANY:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

13. MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the year under the review, 6(Six) Board meetings were held, with gap between Meetings not exceeding the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under. Details of Board and Board committee meetings held during the year are given as under:

Board meeting dates are finalized in consultation with all directors and agenda papers backed up by comprehensive notes and detailed background information are circulated well in advance before the date of the meeting thereby enabling the Board to take informed decisions.

The intervening gap between the Board Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

o Composition of the Board of Directors

The Companys policy is to maintain optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors Pursuant Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The composition of the Board and category of Directors are as follows:

NAME OF DIRECTOR DESIGNATION BRIJESHKUMAR VASANTLAL RAJGOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CFO VASANTKUMAR SHANKARLAL RAJGOR MANAGING DIRECTOR BHAGYASHRI BRIJESHKUMAR RAJGOR NON-EXECUTIVE & NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR PARTH ASHVINKUMAR PATEL NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SHIVANGI GAJJAR NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER SHAGUN RATHI (resigned w.e.f. 14th August 2024)

o Number of Board Meetings and Attendance of Directors:

During the financial year 2023-24, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were held on 09.05.2023,30.05.2023,18.07.2023,02.09.2023,07.11.2023 and 12.02.2024.

Board meeting dates are finalized in consultation with all the directors and agenda papers with detailed notes and other background information, which are essential for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties and functions, are circulated well in advance before the meeting thereby enabling the Board to take informed decisions.

The composition of Directors and the attendance at the Board Meeting during the year 2023-2024 and last Annual General Meeting are as under:

Name of director No. of Board Meetings Attended Attendance at last AGM Brijeshkumar Vasantlal Rajgor 6 Yes Bhagyashri Brijeshkumar Rajgor 6 Yes Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor 3 Yes Shivangi Bipinchandra Gajjar 5 Yes Parth Ashvinkumar Patel 6 Yes

14. WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed a copy of the Annual Return as of March 31, 2024, on its website at www.ttlent.com.

15. INSURANCE:

The Company does not have any properties to be insured.

16. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year transaction with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 annexed herewith in Form AOC-2 as Annexure II. The Board has formulated Policy on Related Party Transactions. Related Party Transaction Policy available on www.ttlent.com.

17. DIRECTORATE AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board of Directors of your company has proper mix of the Non-executive Directors and Independent Directors who have adequate experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Vasantkumar Shankarlal Rajgor [DIN: 08745707 ] retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible in terms of Section 164 of the Act offers himself for re-appointment.

SR NO NAME OF DIRECTOR/KMP DESIGNATION APPOINTMENT/ CHANGE IN DESIGNATION/ CESSATION DATE 1. BRIJESHKUMAR VASANTLAL RAJGOR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGE IN DESIGNATION 02/09/2023 2. VASANTKUMAR SHANKARLAL RAJGOR MANAGING DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT 02/09/2023 3. SHAGUN RATHI CS CESSATION 14/08/2024

As per section 149(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), which came into effect from 1st April, 2014, every listed public company is required to have at least one-third of the total number of directors as Independent Director. In accordance with the provisions of section 149 of the Act, these Directors are being appointed as Independent Directors to hold office as per their tenure of appointment mentioned in the Notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Both Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Company has obtained a certificate from M/s Dharti Patel & Associates, Practising Company Secretary, Ahmedabad stating that none of the Directors on the board of the Company have been debarred /disqualified from being appointed /continuing as directors of any Company by the SEBI and Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such Statutory Authority under Annexure -V

18. EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013, the Board had carried out performance evaluation of its own, the Board Committees and of the independent directors. Independent Directors at a separate meeting evaluated performance of the Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and of the Chairman of the Board.

The following were the Evaluation Criteria: (a) For Independent Directors: - Knowledge and Skills - Professional conduct - Duties, Role and functions

(b) For Executive Directors:

- Performance as Team Leader/Member.

- Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios - Key set Goals and achievements - Professional Conduct, Integrity

- Sharing of Information with the Board

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

19. CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Registered office address has been changed from 608, Titanium One, Nr Pakwan Cross Road, Nr Shabri Water Works, S.G Highway, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad-380054 to 1118 Fortune Business Hub, Nr Satyamev Elysiym, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat -380060 by passing Board Resolution on 18th July,2023.

20. POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, formulated criteria for determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes and Independence of a Director and also a Policy for remuneration of Directors, Key managerial Personnel and senior management.

21. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

The Company had paid remuneration to Executive Directors or any sitting fees to Non-Executives Directors for attending any meetings during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

22. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR).

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise including the Proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iii) (a) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

23. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

During the year, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the Board re-constituted some of its committees and also formed a Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

There are currently Three Committees of the Board, as follows:

? Audit Committee

? Nomination and Remuneration Committee

? Stakeholders9 Relationship Committee

As per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules and Regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, various Board committees have been formed for better governance and accountability viz. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders9 Relationship Committee.

The terms of reference of each committee are determined by the Board as per the requirement of law and their relevance is reviewed from time to time.

A. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

As a measure of good Corporate Governance and to provide assistance to the Board of Directors in fulfilling the Board9s responsibilities, an Audit Committee had been constituted by the Board. The terms of reference of this committee covers matters specified under Regulation read with Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other matters referred by the Board from time to time. Committee lays emphasis on adequate disclosures and compliance with all relevant statues.

Main areas are deliberated as under. a. To provide an open avenue of communication between the independent auditors, internal auditors and the Board of Directors (BOD).

b. To oversee the work of the independent auditors for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report or related work.

c. Relying on the review and discussions with the management and the independent auditor, the

Audit Committee believes that the Company9s financial statements are fairly presented in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in all material aspects.

d. To consider and review the adequacy of internal control including computerized information system controls a periodically to the Board of Directors on significant activities.

The Constitution of the committee and the attendance of each member of the committee is given below:

The Committee comprises of Four Directors. All members of the Audit Committee are financially literate. In the financial year 2023-24, Six (6) meetings were held on 09.05.2023, 30.05.2023, 18.07.2023, 02.09.2023, 07.11.2023, 12.02.2024

Composition of committee as on 31st March, 2024 as under.

Name Designation Category Mr Parth Patel Chairman Independent Director Ms Shivangi Gajjar Member Independent Director Mrs Bhagyashri Rajgor Member Non-Executive Director Mr Brijeshkumar Rajgor Member Executive Director

B. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Terms of reference of the committee comprise various matters provided under Regulation 19 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, and other matters referred by the Board from time to time. The Committee comprises of Three Directors.

Composition of committee as on 31st March, 2024 as under:

Name Designation Category Ms. Shivangi Gajjar Chairman Independent Director Mr. Parth Patel Member Independent Director Mrs Bhagyashri Rajgor Member Non-Executive Director

In the financial year 2023-24, One (1) meetings were held as on 02.09.2023

C. STAKEHOLDERS9 RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Stakeholders9 Relationship Committee performs various functions provided under Regulation 20 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee comprises of Three Directors out of which two is independent.

Composition of committee as on 31st March, 2024 as under:

Name Designation Category Mrs Bhagyashri Rajgor Chairman Non-Executive Director Mr Parth Patel Member Independent Director Ms Shivangi Gajjar Member Independent Director

In the financial year 2023-24, One (1) meetings were held as on 25.01.2024

24. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditors

M/s. V S S B & Associates., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.121356W) Ahmedabad were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company as per the terms of Five years by the Members at the 35th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September,2023 and they hold office up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be conducted in 2028.Accordingly they continue to be the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report. The notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors9 Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

B. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s Dharti Patel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure VI

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark in the report.

C. Internal Auditors

As per Section 138 of the Company Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, the Company has appointed an Internal Auditor M/s R. B Tanna & Co., Ahmedabad who reports to the Audit Committee. Internal Auditor submits their report to the Audit Committee on quarterly basis for their reviews and suggestion for necessary action.

25. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with size, scale and complexity of its operations. The internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively so as to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business operations. The Audit Committee in consultation with the internal auditors formulates the scope, functioning, periodicity and methodology for conducting the internal audit. The internal auditors carry out audit, covering inter alia, monitoring and evaluating the efficiency & adequacy of internal control systems in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations and submit their periodical internal audit reports to the Audit Committee. Based on the internal audit report and review by the Audit committee, process owners undertake necessary actions in their respective areas. The internal auditors have expressed that the internal control system in the Company is robust and effective. The Board has also put in place requisite legal compliance framework to ensure compliance of all the applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

26. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Company has implemented an integrated risk management approach through which it reviews and assesses significant risks on a regular basis to help ensure that there is a robust system of risk controls and mitigation in place. Senior management periodically reviews this risk management framework to keep updated and address emerging challenges. Major risks identified for the Company by the management are Currency fluctuation, Compliances of various applicable Laws, Regulatory changes, Manufacturing & Supply, Litigation, Technological Changes and new capital investments return. The management is however, of the view that none of the above risks may threaten the existence of the Company as robust Risk mitigation mechanism is put in place to ensure that there is nil or minimum impact on the Company in case any of these risks materialize.

27. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted a Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism to establish a vigil mechanism for the directors and employees to report genuine concerns in such manner as may be prescribed and to report to the management instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company9s code of conduct.

28. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Company9s shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

29. DIRECTORS9 RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of clause (C) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors state that-

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

iii. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of the listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty-five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year. At present, the Company is not required to comply with Corporate Governance regulations as none of the above referred limits have been triggered.

31. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

32. MAINENTANCE OF COST RECORD:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not required to be maintained.

33. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.

34. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations the Business Responsibility Report is to be given only by top 1000 listed companies based on market capitalization, therefore the same is not applicable to the Company as on March 31, 2024.

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE:

The Non-Applicability of Corporate Governance Certificate from the Director as stipulated in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is herewith attached in

Annexure-IV.

36. LISTING:

Shares of the company are listed on BSE Limited.

37. VOLUNTARY DELISTING UNDER AHMEDABAD STOCK EXCHANGE:

Company was Voluntary Delisted under Ahmedabad Stock Exchange (ASE) w.e.f 30th June, 2016.

38. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME:

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the Familiarisation Programme imparted to Independent Directors are available on the Company9s official website

39. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Details of remuneration of Directors, KMPs and employees as per Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of Report is attached herewith as Annexure-III.

40. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Company was not required to formulate policy on Corporate Social Responsibility as your company is not falling with the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013.

41. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITIONAND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company is fully committed to uphold and maintain the dignity of every woman working with the Company. Your Company has Zero tolerance towards any action on the part of any one which may fall under the ambit of 8Sexual Harassment at workplace9. Pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (<POSH Act=) and Rules made thereunder, the Company has formed an Internal Complaint Committee (<ICC=) for its workplaces to address complaints pertaining to sexual harassment in accordance with the POSH Act. The Company has a detailed policy for prevention of sexual harassment at workplace which ensures a free and fair enquiry process with clear timelines for resolution.

42. REPORTING OF FRAUD DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

The Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in your Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

43. GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION:

Date, Time and Venue of AGM: Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Office 1118, Fortune Business Hub, Nr. Satyamev Elysiym, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060 Book Closure From 23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 Financial Year 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 Listing of shares with Stock Exchanges BSE Limited Stock Code: BSE Script code: 514236 ISIN No. INE664X01025 Registrars and Share Transfer Agent Skyline Financial Service Private Limited D-153/A, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial area, Phase-1, New Delhi -110 020

Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has entered into a Uniform Listing Agreement with BSE. The company hereby confirms that the listing fee for the year 2023-24, payable to the stock exchanges pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, in which the company9s shares are listed, have been paid within the prescribed time limit.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS A. Annual General Meeting:

Date:30th September, 2024 Time: 11:00 A.M.

B. Calendar of Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024

The meetings of Board of Directors for approval of quarterly financial results during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 were held on the following dates:

First Quarter Results: 18th July,2023

Second Quarter and Half Yearly Results:7th November,2023 Third Quarter Results: 12th February,2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results: 30th May,2024

C. Tentative Calendar for financial year ending 31st March, 2025

Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 Third week of August,2024 Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 Second Week of November,2024 Unaudited Results for the last quarter ended 31/12/2024 Second Week of February 2025 Audited Results for the quarter ended 31/03/2025 Fourth Week of May 2025

D. Date of Book Closure

23rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for Annual General Meeting.

E. Regd. Office

Office No. 1118, Fortune Business Hub, Nr. Satyamev Elysium, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060

F. Equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited Stock Exchange.

Scrip Code: -514236 (BSE), Scrip ID: TTLEL, ISIN: INE664X01025

G. Stock Market Data

H. SHARE TRANSFER SYSTEM:

The applications for transfers, transmission and transposition are received by the Company at its Registered Office address or at M/s. Skyline Financial Service Private Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Company. As the Company9s shares are currently traded in demat form, the transfers are processed and approved by NSDL/CDSL in the electronic form through its Depository Participants having ISIN No: INE664X01025. The Registrar & Share Transfer Agent on a regular basis processes the physical transfers and the share certificates are being sent to the respective transferees.

I. Shareholding pattern as on 31-03-2024 is as given below:

Sr. No. Category No. of Shares % Of holding 1 Promoters 19,600 28.16 2 Persons acting in Concert -- -- 3 Mutual Funds, UTI, Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies Central /State Govt., Government institutions -- -- 4 FIIs -- -- 5 NRIs 4,694 6.74 6 Bodies Corporate 60 0.09 7 HUF 606 0.87 8 Others 44640 64.14 Grand Total 69,600 100.00

J. Dematerialization of Shares and liquidity

The shares of the company are permitted for demat on NSDL and CDSL

Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital as on March 31, 2024: 69,600

A. Electronic Holding in NSDL 19,732 B. Electronic Holding in CDSL 40 C. Physical Holding 49,828

K. Outstanding GDRs / ADRs / Warrants or Conversion instruments, Conversion date and like impact on equity- Not applicable

L. Investors9 correspondence:

For Registered Office Address: Office No. 1118, Fortune Business Hub, Nr. Satyamev Elysium, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060. (Email): truptitwister@gmail.com (Mobile No.) +91- 9998952293,

For transfer / dematerialization of shares, Change of Address, Change in Status of investors, payment of dividend on shares and other query relating to the shares of the Company: SKYLINE Financial Service Pvt Ltd, D-153/A, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial area, Phase-1, New Delhi -110 020

M. DIVIDEND:

To conserve resources, your directors have not recommended any divided-on equity shares for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

N. INVESTORS RELATION SECTION:

SEBI COMPLAINTS REDRESS SYSTEM (SCORES)

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. The salient features of this system are centralized database of all complaints, online upload of Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned companies and online viewing by investors of actions taken on the complaint and its status. Your Company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during financial year 2023-24.

SMSART ODR

Investors grievances/queries may be addressed to the: M/s TTL Enterprises Limited

Office No. 1118, Fortune Business Hub, Nr. Satyamev Elysiym, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad-380060 Phone: +91 9998952293 E-mail: truptitwister@gmail.com Website: www.ttlent.com

O. NOMINATION FACILITY:

Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013 facilitates shareholders to make nominations in respect of shares held by them, Shareholders holding shares in physical form who are desirous of making a nomination are requested to send their requests in prescribed Form No. SH-13 to the Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. Shareholders holding shares in electronic form are requested to give their nomination request to their respective Depository Participants directly. Form No. SH-13 can be obtained from the Company9s Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

P. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT:

As stipulated by SEBI, a qualified practicing Company Secretary carries out Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit to reconcile the total admitted capital with NSDL and CDSL and the total issued and listed capital. This audit is carried out every quarter and the report thereon are submitted to the Listed Stock Exchanges. The audit confirms that the total listed and paid-up capital is in agreement with the aggregate of the total number of shares in dematerialized form (held with NSDL and CDSL) and the total number of shares in physical form.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors take this opportunity to express their gratitude for the unstinted commitment, dedication, hard work and significant contribution made by employees at all levels in ensuring sustained growth of the Company. Your directors also sincerely thank to all the stakeholders, customers, vendors, bankers, business associates, government, other statutory bodies and look forward to their continued assistance, co-operation and support