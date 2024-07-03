Tulive Developers Ltd Summary

Tulive Developers Ltd incorporated in year 1962, is the real estate conglomerate from the house of G K Shetty. Their passion for construction is apparent in the projects that the Company have completed projects in Chennai like Urbanville -Velachery, Sky City - Vanagaram, Ecstasea - ECR, Horizon - Saligramam. Over the past 60 diamond years, G K Shetty created many architectural marvels such as IT parks, 5 Star Hotels, World Class Residential Homes, Commercial Complexes and National Infrastructure. Presently, the Company is engaged in construction business. A pioneer in the construction industry, GK Shetty Builders over the decades was responsible for the construction of many architectural marvels. The Le Royal Meridien in Chennai and the Oberoi in Bangalore has stood testimony to this fact.At GK Shetty Builders, the Company built hundreds of structures, big and small, with brick and mortar, steel and glass. Besides these, it stepped forward to serve the future citizens through their association with GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya. GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya, adopted and supported by GK Shetty Builders P Ltd, serving to nearly 2800 children in classes LKG to XII standard. These institutions provides quality education under CBSE stream and strive to develop their total personality including physical development, intellectual development, talent development and patriotism. GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya was started in 1979 and is a unit of Vivekananda Educational Society, a non profit service organisation serving the cause of education since 1972. This school is supporting two more schools in remote villages and thus takes education to hundreds of first generation students.Under the stewardship of Mr. G K Shettys scion Mr. K.V.Ramana Shetty , the Company has taken on creative challenges. Quality, excellence and reliability, with an unmistakable stamp of class and grandeur, which continue to remain hallmarks of G K Shetty Builders.In 2023, the Company completed residential projects such as the Ecstasea near East Coast Road, Horizon at Saligramam; Sky City at Vanagaram, and Urbanville in Velachery, Chennai.