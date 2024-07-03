Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹732.35
Prev. Close₹718
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹732.35
Day's Low₹732.3
52 Week's High₹1,133.2
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹220.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.15
2.15
2.15
2.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.98
46.92
45.66
47.63
Net Worth
48.13
49.07
47.81
49.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.01
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-100
-75
0
-89.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.61
1.5
9.14
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0.11
0.02
Working capital
-0.6
-17.27
-20.93
9.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-75
0
-89.09
Op profit growth
-17.08
155.51
-25.44
-36.6
EBIT growth
-1.13
-141.25
-83.57
128.53
Net profit growth
-34.18
-180.09
-87.31
129.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
K V Ramana Shetty
Director
Atul Gupta
Independent Director
S Venkataramani
Independent Director
Perumbachiruvila J George
Independent Director
Nirmal Cariappa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Mundhra
Whole Time Director & CEO
Suresh Vaidyanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tulive Developers Ltd
Summary
Tulive Developers Ltd incorporated in year 1962, is the real estate conglomerate from the house of G K Shetty. Their passion for construction is apparent in the projects that the Company have completed projects in Chennai like Urbanville -Velachery, Sky City - Vanagaram, Ecstasea - ECR, Horizon - Saligramam. Over the past 60 diamond years, G K Shetty created many architectural marvels such as IT parks, 5 Star Hotels, World Class Residential Homes, Commercial Complexes and National Infrastructure. Presently, the Company is engaged in construction business. A pioneer in the construction industry, GK Shetty Builders over the decades was responsible for the construction of many architectural marvels. The Le Royal Meridien in Chennai and the Oberoi in Bangalore has stood testimony to this fact.At GK Shetty Builders, the Company built hundreds of structures, big and small, with brick and mortar, steel and glass. Besides these, it stepped forward to serve the future citizens through their association with GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya. GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya, adopted and supported by GK Shetty Builders P Ltd, serving to nearly 2800 children in classes LKG to XII standard. These institutions provides quality education under CBSE stream and strive to develop their total personality including physical development, intellectual development, talent development and patriotism. GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya was started in
The Tulive Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹732.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulive Developers Ltd is ₹157.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tulive Developers Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulive Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulive Developers Ltd is ₹175 and ₹1133.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tulive Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.79%, 3 Years at 58.61%, 1 Year at 310.29%, 6 Month at -24.06%, 3 Month at 32.12% and 1 Month at 11.78%.
