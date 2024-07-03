iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulive Developers Ltd Share Price

732.35
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

Tulive Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

732.35

Prev. Close

718

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

732.35

Day's Low

732.3

52 Week's High

1,133.2

52 Week's Low

175

Book Value

220.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tulive Developers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tulive Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tulive Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.09%

Non-Promoter- 27.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tulive Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.15

2.15

2.15

2.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.98

46.92

45.66

47.63

Net Worth

48.13

49.07

47.81

49.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0.06

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-100

-75

0

-89.09

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.61

1.5

9.14

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0.11

0.02

Working capital

-0.6

-17.27

-20.93

9.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-75

0

-89.09

Op profit growth

-17.08

155.51

-25.44

-36.6

EBIT growth

-1.13

-141.25

-83.57

128.53

Net profit growth

-34.18

-180.09

-87.31

129.06

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Tulive Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tulive Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

K V Ramana Shetty

Director

Atul Gupta

Independent Director

S Venkataramani

Independent Director

Perumbachiruvila J George

Independent Director

Nirmal Cariappa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Mundhra

Whole Time Director & CEO

Suresh Vaidyanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tulive Developers Ltd

Summary

Tulive Developers Ltd incorporated in year 1962, is the real estate conglomerate from the house of G K Shetty. Their passion for construction is apparent in the projects that the Company have completed projects in Chennai like Urbanville -Velachery, Sky City - Vanagaram, Ecstasea - ECR, Horizon - Saligramam. Over the past 60 diamond years, G K Shetty created many architectural marvels such as IT parks, 5 Star Hotels, World Class Residential Homes, Commercial Complexes and National Infrastructure. Presently, the Company is engaged in construction business. A pioneer in the construction industry, GK Shetty Builders over the decades was responsible for the construction of many architectural marvels. The Le Royal Meridien in Chennai and the Oberoi in Bangalore has stood testimony to this fact.At GK Shetty Builders, the Company built hundreds of structures, big and small, with brick and mortar, steel and glass. Besides these, it stepped forward to serve the future citizens through their association with GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya. GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya, adopted and supported by GK Shetty Builders P Ltd, serving to nearly 2800 children in classes LKG to XII standard. These institutions provides quality education under CBSE stream and strive to develop their total personality including physical development, intellectual development, talent development and patriotism. GK Shetty Vivekananda Vidyalaya & Hindu Vidyalaya was started in
Company FAQs

What is the Tulive Developers Ltd share price today?

The Tulive Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹732.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tulive Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tulive Developers Ltd is ₹157.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tulive Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tulive Developers Ltd is 0 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tulive Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tulive Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tulive Developers Ltd is ₹175 and ₹1133.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tulive Developers Ltd?

Tulive Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.79%, 3 Years at 58.61%, 1 Year at 310.29%, 6 Month at -24.06%, 3 Month at 32.12% and 1 Month at 11.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tulive Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tulive Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.90 %

