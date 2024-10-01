|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Newspaper advertisement published with respect to the notice of 62nd annual general meeting scheduled to be held on 30th September 2024. Copy of the advertisements published is attached. 1)Appointment of Mr Pradeep Bhandari and Mr Jacob George Kandathil as non-executive independent directors of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f October 01, 2024. 2) Completion of tenure of Mr Sivaswami Venkataramani and Mr George Johnson Perumbachiruvila as non-executive Independent Directors of the Company with effect from end of the day on September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
