Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.01
0.06
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-100
-75
0
-89.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
0
365
32
31.75
Other costs
-0.25
-0.32
-0.18
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
2,171.71
306.41
388.02
Operating profit
-0.3
-0.36
-0.14
-0.19
OPM
0
-2,436.71
-238.41
-319.77
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
-0.3
-0.24
1.65
9.35
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.61
1.5
9.14
Taxes
0
0
0.11
0.02
Tax rate
0
0.25
7.66
0.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
-0.62
1.61
9.16
Exceptional items
0
-0.3
-0.45
0
Net profit
-0.61
-0.93
1.16
9.16
yoy growth (%)
-34.18
-180.09
-87.31
129.06
NPM
0
-6,205.88
1,936.93
15,272.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.