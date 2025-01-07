iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulive Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

744
(1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.01

0.06

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-100

-75

0

-89.09

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

0

365

32

31.75

Other costs

-0.25

-0.32

-0.18

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

2,171.71

306.41

388.02

Operating profit

-0.3

-0.36

-0.14

-0.19

OPM

0

-2,436.71

-238.41

-319.77

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

-0.3

-0.24

1.65

9.35

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.61

1.5

9.14

Taxes

0

0

0.11

0.02

Tax rate

0

0.25

7.66

0.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-0.62

1.61

9.16

Exceptional items

0

-0.3

-0.45

0

Net profit

-0.61

-0.93

1.16

9.16

yoy growth (%)

-34.18

-180.09

-87.31

129.06

NPM

0

-6,205.88

1,936.93

15,272.91

