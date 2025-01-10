Tulive Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.15
2.15
2.15
2.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.98
46.92
45.66
47.63
Net Worth
48.13
49.07
47.81
49.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
48.14
49.07
47.81
49.78
Fixed Assets
36.89
29.54
32.83
29.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.98
4.47
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
8.89
0.38
9.62
18.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.91
0.4
9.64
18.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
1.68
18.1
0.89
1.72
Total Assets
48.15
49.08
47.81
49.79
