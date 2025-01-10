iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulive Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

705
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.15

2.15

2.15

2.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.98

46.92

45.66

47.63

Net Worth

48.13

49.07

47.81

49.78

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

48.14

49.07

47.81

49.78

Fixed Assets

36.89

29.54

32.83

29.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.98

4.47

0.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

8.89

0.38

9.62

18.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.91

0.4

9.64

18.48

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

1.68

18.1

0.89

1.72

Total Assets

48.15

49.08

47.81

49.79

