Tulive Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.61
1.5
9.14
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0.11
0.02
Working capital
-0.6
-17.27
-20.93
9.18
Other operating items
Operating
-1.22
-17.9
-19.32
18.32
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.22
-17.9
-19.32
18.32
Equity raised
96.49
113.78
148.22
151.99
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
95.26
95.87
128.9
170.32
