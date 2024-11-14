iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulive Developers Ltd Board Meeting

718.8
(-2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Tulive Developer CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 At the board meeting held on 14th November 2024, the board considered and approved the unaudited financial results, statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement of the company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May 2024 considered and approved the standalone audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Read less.. standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 approved by the directors at their meeting held on 30th may 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the meeting of board of directors of the company held on 14th February 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Tulive Developer: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulive Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.