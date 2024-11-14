|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 At the board meeting held on 14th November 2024, the board considered and approved the unaudited financial results, statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement of the company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May 2024 considered and approved the standalone audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Read less.. standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 approved by the directors at their meeting held on 30th may 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Tulive Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the meeting of board of directors of the company held on 14th February 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.