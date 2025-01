Tulive Developers Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

TULIVE DEVELOPERS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Particulars Year ended Year ended 31.3.2011 31.03.2010 Rs. Rs. Profit before depreciation & Tax 269591799 2795093 Less: Depreciation 161000 (178178) Profit after depreciation 269430799 2616915 Less: Short provision for taxation relating to earlier years (1471) (164) Profit after Deprecation & Tax 269429328 2616751 Add Surplus brought forward 20960889 18344138 Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet 290390217 20960889 AGRICULTURAL OPERATIONS: Your Directors also propose to carry out intensive operation in the Agricultural Lands at Pudupakkam exploring the possibility of higher green revolution the need of the day.