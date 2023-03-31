To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 36th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Results Year Ended 31.03.2023 Year Ended 31.03.2022 Revenue for the Year 4,355 38 4,188.40 Profit/(Loss) before Tax, Depreciation and Finance Cost 18733 167.83 Less: Financial Expenses 114.68 101.84 Profit before Depreciation/Amortization & Tax 72.65 65.99 Less: Depreciation 36.64 35.98 Net Profit before Taxation (PBT) 36.01 30.01 Less: Provision for Taxation (including Deferred Tax) 10.45 2.09 Less: Extra-Ordinary Items - - Profit/(Loss) after Tax & Extra-Ordinary Items 25.56 27.92 Less: Provision for Dividend - - Less: Transfer to General / Statutory Reserves - - Profit available for Appropriation 25.56 27.92 Add : Profit/(Loss) brought forward from Previous Year (186.79) (214.71) Balance carried forward (161.23) (186.79)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for the year stood at ? 4355.38 lakh in comparison to last years revenue of ? 4188.40 lakh. In term of Profit before taxation, the Company has earned a Profit of ? 36.01 lakh in comparison to last years Profit of ? 30.01 lakh. Profit after Tax and Extra-Ordinary Items stood at ? 25.56 lakh in comparison to last financial years Profit of ? 27.92 lakh.

There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report.

BUSINESS SEGMENT

During the year, the Company is into the business of fabric manufacturing i.e. manufacturing of Synthetic Fabric, a part of textile products in accordance with the Accounting Standard 17 notified by Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2006.

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve resources and to meet financial requirements to implement its future plans, your Directors do not propose any dividend for the year under review.

GENERAL RESERVES

The General Reserve is used from time to time to transfer profits from retained earnings for appropriation purposes. As the General reserve is created by a transfer from one component of equity to another and is not an item of other comprehensive income, items included in the General reserve will not be reclassified subsequently to the statement of profit and loss.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2023 was of ? 13.17925 Crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any share with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on March 31, 2023, none of the Directors and/or Key Managerial Person of the Company hold instruments convertible in to Equity Shares of the Company.

FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

As mandated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2023 has been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The estimates and judgements relating to the Financial Statements are made on a prudent basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner, the form and substance of transactions and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly issued accounting standard, if initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use. Management evaluates all recently issued or revised accounting standards on an ongoing basis. The Company discloses standalone financial results on a quarterly basis which are subjected to limited review and publishes standalone audited financial results on an annual basis.

The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

There is no audit qualification in the standalone financial statements by the statutory auditors for the year under review. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/Material Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company whose net worth exceeds 20% of the consolidated net worth of the holding company in the immediately preceding accounting year or has generated 20% of the consolidated income of the Company during the previous financial year. Accordingly, a policy on material subsidiaries has not been formulated.

During the year, no Company has ceased to be Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company.

POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company has formulated a "Policy for determining material Subsidiary Companies" of the Company. This policy is available on your Companys website at https://www.tunitextiles.com/companvDetails-policv.html

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered into with related parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year, were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length pricing basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no materially significant transactions with the related parties during the financial year, which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. The requisite details under Form AOC-2 in Annexure III have been provided elsewhere in this Report. Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standard (Ind-AS 24) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. Transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval are verified by the Risk Assurance Department and a statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval on a quarterly basis.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company

The Company has put in place a mechanism for certifying the Related Party Transactions Statements placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors from an Independent Chartered Accountant Firm.

The Policy on Related Party T ransactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions vis-a-vis the Company except remuneration and sitting fees.

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has in place the Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions which is available on its website at the link: https://www.tunitextiles.com/companyDetails- policy.html

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis on the operations of the Company as prescribed under Part B of Schedule V read with regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section and forms part of the Directors Report.

CHANGES IN THE LINE OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES DURING THE YEAR, IF ANY

There is no change in the line of business during the year under review.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In Compliance with Section 149 (7) read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 25(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, a separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors of the Company was held on March 17, 2023 wherein, the following items in agenda were discussed:

• reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole.

• reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors;

• Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

• The Board evaluates its composition to ensure that the Board has the appropriate mix of skills, experience, independence and knowledge to ensure their continued effectiveness. In the table below, the specific areas of focus or expertise of individual Board members have been highlighted.

Matrix setting out the skiNs/expertise/competence of the Board of Directors

. Essential Core skiNs/expertise/competencies required for the Company Core skills/expertise/competencies of all the Directors on the Board of the Company 1. Strategic and Business Leadership The Directors and especially the Managing Director have many years of experience. 2. Financial expertise The Board has eminent business leaders with deep knowledge of finance and business. 3. Governance, Compliance and Regulatory The presence of Directors with qualifications and expertise in Law and Regulatory affairs lends strength to the Board. 4. Knowledge and expertise of Trade and Technology The Directors have profound knowledge of economic Affairs, trade and technology related matters.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the Board Meetings and other Committee Meetings held during the financial year 2022-23 are given in the separate section of Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD COMMITTEES

All Committees of the Board of Directors are constituted in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

MANAGEMENT

There is no change in management of the Company during the year under review.

DIRECTORS

Further, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS & KMPs

As per provisions of Section 149 of the 2013 Act, independent directors shall hold office for a term up to five consecutive years on the board of a company, but shall be eligible for re-appointment for another term up to five years on passing of a special resolution by the company and disclosure of such appointment in Boards Report. Further Section 152 of the Act provides that the independent directors shall not be liable to retire by rotation in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

As per requirements of Regulation 25 of Listing Regulations, a person shall not serve as an independent director in more than seven listed entities: provided that any person who is serving as a whole time director in any listed entity shall serve as an independent director in not more than three listed entities. Further, independent directors of the listed entity shall hold at least one meeting in a year, without the presence of non-independent directors and members of the management and all the independent directors shall strive to be present at such meeting.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details of programme for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, nature of the business segments in which the Company operates and related matters are put up on the website of the Company

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are the persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfil the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics.

There was no change in the composition of Board during the current financial nor was a change in the employees from KMP category.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS / KMP APPOINTED AND RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR

Sl. No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 1. Not Any - - -

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) AND RE-APPOINTMENT, IF ANY

The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed compliance of relevant provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointments and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee had adopted principles for identification of Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management including the Executive Directors.

Further, all the Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of Listing Regulations, they have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their liability to discharge their duties. Based on the declaration received from Independent Directors, the Board of Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of Independence as mentioned under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations and they are independent of the management.

EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, BOARD AND COMMITTEES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the individual directors, Board and its Committees, which includes criteria for performance evaluation.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations and based on policy devised by the NRC, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual directors. The Board performance was evaluated based on inputs received from all the Directors after considering criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board and information provided to the Board, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board of Directors based on inputs received from all the committee members after considering criteria such as composition and structure of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also held for the evaluation of the performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and that of the Chairman of the Board.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, TRIBUNALS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

There are no significant and material changes during the period from end of FY 2022-23 up to the date of this Report, that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3X0 of the Companies Act, 2013:

1. that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit/(loss) of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Business risks and mitigation plans are reviewed and the internal audit processes include evaluation of all critical and high risk areas. Critical functions are rigorously reviewed and the reports are shared with the Management for timely corrective actions, if any. The main focus of internal audit is to review business risks, test and review controls, assess business processes besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and evaluates the recommendations of the Board. The Audit Committee suggests improvements and utilizes the reports generated from a Management Information System integral to the control mechanism.

However the Company is not required to constitute Risk Management Committee under Listing Regulations, 2015.

INTERNAL AUDIT AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023.

NOMINATION, REMUNERATION AND BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel/Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors while making selection of the candidates. The above policy has been posted on the website of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In Compliance of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for Directors, Employees and Stakeholders of the Company to report genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Company has disclosed the policy on the website of the Company i.e. www.tunitextiles.com

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Innovation and Technology are synonymous with the Company. The investment in technology acts as a catalyst and enables the Company to be innovative.

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a reality. Only progressive research and development will help us to measure up to future challenges and opportunities. We invest in and encourage continuous innovation. During the year under review, expenditure on research and development is not significant in relation to the nature size of operations of your Company.

AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

Messrs DBS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN - 081627N) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years at the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members held on September 27, 2019 on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors. Their appointment was subject to ratification by the Members at every subsequent AGM held after the AGM held on September 27, 2019. Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 7, 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors has been withdrawn from the Statute. Hence the resolution seeking ratification of the Members for continuance of their appointment at this AGM is not being sought.

Auditors Report

The Report given by M/s. DBS & Associates on the financial statement of the Company for the FY 2022-23 is part of the Annual Report. The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mrs. Kriti Daga, Company Secretaries in Practice (C. P. No. 14023) in place of M/s G. S. Bhide & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in

Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report in the form of MR-3 is annexed in this Annual Report as Annexure II. The same does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, except as stated in said Report as appearing on elsewhere in the Annual Report.

During the year, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively.

In addition to the above and pursuant to SEBI circular dated 8 February 2019; a report on secretarial compliance (Regulation 24-A of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) by M/s G. S. Bhide & Associates for the FY2022-23 has been submitted with BSE Limited where shares of the Company are listed.

Internal Auditors

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The internal and operational audit is entrusted to M/s D. Thakkar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN 132824W). The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has a robust Management Information System, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is attached as Annexure III to this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with Rule, 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is as under -

i the ratio of the remuneration Directors & KMP Ratio of each director to the median Narendra Kumar Sureka 4.15:1 remuneration of the Pradeep Sureka 4.15:1 employees of the company for Archit Sureka 3.88:1 the financial year; Jyoti Kothari 0.87:1 1. The median remuneration of employees of the Company was Rs. 2,22,000/- 2. Figures has been rounded off wherever necessary

ii The percentage increase in Name Designation Increase/(Decrease) % remuneration of each director, Chief Narendra Kumar Sureka Managing director Nil Financial Officer, Chief Executive Pradeep Sureka whole time director Nil Officer, Company Secretary or Archit Sureka CFO Nil Manager, if any, in the financial year; Jyoti Kothari CS Nil

iii the percentage increase/decrease in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year; 3.25

iv the number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company 72 employees as on 31.03.2023

v the explanation on the relationship The profit before tax for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 between average increase in increased by 20.00% whereas the increase in median remuneration was remuneration and company 3.25% in line with industry standard and the performance of the performance; company vi comparison of the remuneration of The total remuneration of key Managerial Personnel decreased by the Key Managerial Personnel against 2.60% to ? 28,98,800/- in 2022-23 from ? 29,74,129/- in 2022-23 the performance of the company; whereas the Profit before Tax increased by 20.00% to 36,00,623/- in 2022-23 (30,00,608/-) in 2021-22)

vii variations in the market capitalisation of the company, price earnings ratio as at the closing date of the current financial year and previous financial year and percentage increase over decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the company in comparison to the rate at which the company came out with the last public offer in case of listed companies, and in case of unlisted companies, the variations in the net worth of the company as at the close of the current financial year and previous financial year; Particulars 31st March 2023 31st March 2022 Market Capitalization 1990.07 5395.06 Price Earnings Ratio 195.67% 196.67% Networth of the Company 1277.56 1271.99 The Company has not raised money via Public Issue or Right Issue or Preferential Issue during the year.

viii Average percentile increase in salaries of employees other than managerial personnel 0.00%

ix Comparison of each Particulars 31st March 2023 % of Change Reason against performance of the company remuneration of Narendra Kumar Sureka 9,21,600/- 0.00% Profit before tax increased by 20.00% key managerial Pradeep Kumar Sureka 9,21,600/- 0.00% and profit after tax decreased by personnel against Archit Sureka 8,61,600/- 0.00% 18.80% in FY 2022-23 of the company Jyoti Kothari 1,92,000/- 0.00%

x The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors; None xi The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year; None xii Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company. Remuneration paid to all Employees is in accordance with the Remuneration Policy

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013 READ WITH RULES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 read with Rules thereunder, this is to certify and declare that there was no case of sexual harassment during the year under review. Neither there was a case pending at the opening of Financial Year, nor has the Company received any Complaint during the year.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As the Company is not among top 500 or 1000 Companies by turnover on Stock Exchanges, the disclosure of Report under of Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to the Company for the year under review.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has earned USD 15000/- equivalent to ? 12,09,075/- and has used foreign exchange USD 8490/- equivalent to ^7,03,973/- during the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules there under.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The maintenance of cost records for the services rendered by the Company is not required pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

STATUTORY INFORMATION

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 reported to be as under:

:murbad unit- electricity 2022-2023 2021-2022 Electricity Purchased [Units (KWH)] 884936 850125 Total Amount (?) 4332354 4603220 Average Rate (?) 4.90 5.41 Consumption Per Unit of Production Cloth Production (Meters) 1433400 1548208 Cost of Electricity Consumption (?)/Meters 3.02 2.97

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

The Companys Statutory Auditor, M/s DBS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN - 081627N) was appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of five consecutive years at the 32nd AGM of the Company held on 27th September 2019 on remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, which came into effect from 7th May 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditor has been withdrawn from the Statute.

In view of the above, ratification of the Members for continuance of their appointment at this AGM is not being sought. The Statutory Auditors have given a confirmation to the effect that they are eligible to continue with their appointment and have not been disqualified in any manner from continuing as Statutory Auditor. The remuneration payable to the Statutory Auditor shall be determined by the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The Notes on Financial Statement referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer for the Financial Year 2022-23.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

GENERAL

During the year, there were no transaction requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to: (a) details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act; (b) issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; (c) issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme; (d) raising of funds through preferential allotment or qualified institutions placement; (e) significant or material order passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future; (f) pendency of any proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; and (g) instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the assistance and guidance provided by the Reserve Bank of India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, government and other regulatory Authorities, stock exchanges, other statutory bodies, Companys bankers, Members and employees of the Company for the assistance, cooperation and encouragement and continued support extended to the Company.

Your Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. Our employees are instrumental in helping the Company scale new heights, year after year. Their commitment and contribution is deeply acknowledged. Your involvement as shareholders is also greatly valued. Your Directors look forward to your continuing support.