Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Share Price

1.8
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:21:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.79
  • Day's High1.83
  • 52 Wk High2.7
  • Prev. Close1.82
  • Day's Low1.79
  • 52 Wk Low 1.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.98
  • P/E45.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.03
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.51
  • Div. Yield0
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.79

Prev. Close

1.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.98

Day's High

1.83

Day's Low

1.79

52 Week's High

2.7

52 Week's Low

1.45

Book Value

1.03

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.51

P/E

45.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 77.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.18

13.18

13.18

13.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.19

-0.18

-0.46

-0.8

Net Worth

13.37

13

12.72

12.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.34

25.5

33.27

28.05

yoy growth (%)

-0.62

-23.35

18.59

-33.11

Raw materials

-21.31

-17.15

-26.34

-22.43

As % of sales

84.12

67.25

79.17

79.96

Employee costs

-1.47

-3.33

-2.25

-1.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

-0.11

0.2

-0.14

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.36

-0.67

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.19

-0.33

0.02

Working capital

-0.02

0.66

1.34

0.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.62

-23.35

18.59

-33.11

Op profit growth

32.37

35.37

-50.14

-7.58

EBIT growth

20.21

-20.09

50.49

-23.21

Net profit growth

-135.05

117.83

17.2

-175.31

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tuni Textile Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendra Kumar Sureka

Whole-time Director

Pradeep Kumar Sureka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pramod Kumar Bajaj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Urmila Sureka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahendra Shyambihari Agarwal

Independent Director

Mineketan Nayak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tuni Textile Mills Ltd

Summary

Tuni Textile Mills Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 6, 1987. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 25, 1992 and certificate dated 6th August, 1992 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra to that effect. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Synthetic Fabric having a plant at MIDC, Murbad, Dist. Thane. The Company commenced commercial production at the said Plant in February 1989. Since then, it has been manufacturing shirting fabric and marketing the same through dealers mainly in the Bombay Textile Market.The Company has been traditionally recognized for its excellence in quality, product/design range, superior customer service and reliability. It produces over ~7.2 million meters per annum on latest European looms. Apart from manufacturing synthetic shirting, the Firm is engaged in trading actives and job work. The core strength of the Company is in new product/design development and a hassle free quality promise. It has a systematic quality culture right from all in-ward materials, on-loom inspection, grey-fabric checking and superior mending facilities.Apart from this, the Te promoter-founders of the Company have been at the top of technical advancement and have known the value of quality European machinery since the time they setup shop. It has been at the forefront of technology in the weaving sector. The expertise in handling various fabric construction and customer requirements dire
Company FAQs

What is the Tuni Textile Mills Ltd share price today?

The Tuni Textile Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is ₹23.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is 45.5 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tuni Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹2.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd?

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.13%, 3 Years at -0.72%, 1 Year at -12.50%, 6 Month at -8.08%, 3 Month at 1.68% and 1 Month at 6.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.73 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 77.89 %

