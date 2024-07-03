SectorTextiles
Open₹1.79
Prev. Close₹1.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.98
Day's High₹1.83
Day's Low₹1.79
52 Week's High₹2.7
52 Week's Low₹1.45
Book Value₹1.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.51
P/E45.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.18
13.18
13.18
13.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.19
-0.18
-0.46
-0.8
Net Worth
13.37
13
12.72
12.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.34
25.5
33.27
28.05
yoy growth (%)
-0.62
-23.35
18.59
-33.11
Raw materials
-21.31
-17.15
-26.34
-22.43
As % of sales
84.12
67.25
79.17
79.96
Employee costs
-1.47
-3.33
-2.25
-1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
-0.11
0.2
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.36
-0.67
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.19
-0.33
0.02
Working capital
-0.02
0.66
1.34
0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.62
-23.35
18.59
-33.11
Op profit growth
32.37
35.37
-50.14
-7.58
EBIT growth
20.21
-20.09
50.49
-23.21
Net profit growth
-135.05
117.83
17.2
-175.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendra Kumar Sureka
Whole-time Director
Pradeep Kumar Sureka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pramod Kumar Bajaj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Urmila Sureka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahendra Shyambihari Agarwal
Independent Director
Mineketan Nayak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tuni Textile Mills Ltd
Summary
Tuni Textile Mills Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 6, 1987. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 25, 1992 and certificate dated 6th August, 1992 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra to that effect. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Synthetic Fabric having a plant at MIDC, Murbad, Dist. Thane. The Company commenced commercial production at the said Plant in February 1989. Since then, it has been manufacturing shirting fabric and marketing the same through dealers mainly in the Bombay Textile Market.The Company has been traditionally recognized for its excellence in quality, product/design range, superior customer service and reliability. It produces over ~7.2 million meters per annum on latest European looms. Apart from manufacturing synthetic shirting, the Firm is engaged in trading actives and job work. The core strength of the Company is in new product/design development and a hassle free quality promise. It has a systematic quality culture right from all in-ward materials, on-loom inspection, grey-fabric checking and superior mending facilities.Apart from this, the Te promoter-founders of the Company have been at the top of technical advancement and have known the value of quality European machinery since the time they setup shop. It has been at the forefront of technology in the weaving sector. The expertise in handling various fabric construction and customer requirements dire
Read More
The Tuni Textile Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is ₹23.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is 45.5 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tuni Textile Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tuni Textile Mills Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹2.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.13%, 3 Years at -0.72%, 1 Year at -12.50%, 6 Month at -8.08%, 3 Month at 1.68% and 1 Month at 6.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.