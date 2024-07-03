Summary

Tuni Textile Mills Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 6, 1987. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company on March 25, 1992 and certificate dated 6th August, 1992 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra to that effect. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Synthetic Fabric having a plant at MIDC, Murbad, Dist. Thane. The Company commenced commercial production at the said Plant in February 1989. Since then, it has been manufacturing shirting fabric and marketing the same through dealers mainly in the Bombay Textile Market.The Company has been traditionally recognized for its excellence in quality, product/design range, superior customer service and reliability. It produces over ~7.2 million meters per annum on latest European looms. Apart from manufacturing synthetic shirting, the Firm is engaged in trading actives and job work. The core strength of the Company is in new product/design development and a hassle free quality promise. It has a systematic quality culture right from all in-ward materials, on-loom inspection, grey-fabric checking and superior mending facilities.Apart from this, the Te promoter-founders of the Company have been at the top of technical advancement and have known the value of quality European machinery since the time they setup shop. It has been at the forefront of technology in the weaving sector. The expertise in handling various fabric construction and customer requirements dire

