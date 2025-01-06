Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
-0.11
0.2
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.36
-0.67
-0.73
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.19
-0.33
0.02
Working capital
-0.02
0.66
1.34
0.28
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
0
0.53
-0.56
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.89
0.35
-3.79
Free cash flow
-0.21
0.89
0.88
-4.35
Equity raised
-1.91
-1.57
-1.42
-1.26
Investing
0
0
0
-0.11
Financing
-0.33
0.65
1.67
0.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.46
-0.03
1.12
-5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.