Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.8
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Tuni Text. Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

-0.11

0.2

-0.14

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.36

-0.67

-0.73

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.19

-0.33

0.02

Working capital

-0.02

0.66

1.34

0.28

Other operating items

Operating

-0.3

0

0.53

-0.56

Capital expenditure

0.09

0.89

0.35

-3.79

Free cash flow

-0.21

0.89

0.88

-4.35

Equity raised

-1.91

-1.57

-1.42

-1.26

Investing

0

0

0

-0.11

Financing

-0.33

0.65

1.67

0.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.46

-0.03

1.12

-5

