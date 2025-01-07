Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.34
25.5
33.27
28.05
yoy growth (%)
-0.62
-23.35
18.59
-33.11
Raw materials
-21.31
-17.15
-26.34
-22.43
As % of sales
84.12
67.25
79.17
79.96
Employee costs
-1.47
-3.33
-2.25
-1.62
As % of sales
5.81
13.07
6.77
5.8
Other costs
-1.26
-4.04
-3.95
-2.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.99
15.86
11.89
9.1
Operating profit
1.28
0.96
0.71
1.43
OPM
5.06
3.8
2.15
5.12
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.36
-0.67
-0.73
Interest expense
-0.85
-1.04
-0.96
-0.91
Other income
0.22
0.32
1.11
0.07
Profit before tax
0.26
-0.11
0.2
-0.14
Taxes
-0.15
-0.19
-0.33
0.02
Tax rate
-59.09
170.7
-169.51
-16.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
-0.3
-0.13
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
-0.3
-0.13
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-135.05
117.83
17.2
-175.31
NPM
0.42
-1.19
-0.41
-0.42
