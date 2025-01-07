iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.83
(1.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tuni Textile Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.34

25.5

33.27

28.05

yoy growth (%)

-0.62

-23.35

18.59

-33.11

Raw materials

-21.31

-17.15

-26.34

-22.43

As % of sales

84.12

67.25

79.17

79.96

Employee costs

-1.47

-3.33

-2.25

-1.62

As % of sales

5.81

13.07

6.77

5.8

Other costs

-1.26

-4.04

-3.95

-2.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.99

15.86

11.89

9.1

Operating profit

1.28

0.96

0.71

1.43

OPM

5.06

3.8

2.15

5.12

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.36

-0.67

-0.73

Interest expense

-0.85

-1.04

-0.96

-0.91

Other income

0.22

0.32

1.11

0.07

Profit before tax

0.26

-0.11

0.2

-0.14

Taxes

-0.15

-0.19

-0.33

0.02

Tax rate

-59.09

170.7

-169.51

-16.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

-0.3

-0.13

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

-0.3

-0.13

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-135.05

117.83

17.2

-175.31

NPM

0.42

-1.19

-0.41

-0.42

Tuni Text. Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tuni Textile Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.