Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 10 Oct 2024

TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

Please find attached Outcome of businesses transacted under Postal Ballot Rules

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached Board Meeting intimation for the agenda as stated in the subject matter. For more details please refer attachment Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024