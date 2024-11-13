|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of businesses transacted under Postal Ballot Rules
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached Board Meeting intimation for the agenda as stated in the subject matter. For more details please refer attachment Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|TUNI TEXTILE MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 Please find attached unaudited financial results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
