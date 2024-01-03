Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
0.69
0.75
0.8
Net Worth
2.9
2.93
2.99
3.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.9
2.93
2.99
3.04
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.15
0.11
0.01
0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.11
0.12
0.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.11
0
Cash
2.48
2.82
2.97
3
Total Assets
2.91
2.93
2.98
3.04
