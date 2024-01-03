Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.1
-0.18
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.15
-0.22
-0.2
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.24
Profit before tax
0.02
0.04
-0.03
0.03
Taxes
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
Tax rate
-153.43
-112.85
168.35
-223.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
180.88
-93.04
105.23
-153.58
NPM
0
0
0
0
