TO

THE MEMBERS OF TYCHE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Tyche Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

QUALIFIED OPINION:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the possible effects of the matter described in Basis of Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required hereunder, give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

During the year under report, certain sales are made by the company on or before 31st March, 2024 for which control over goods has not been passed on to the respective customers though dispatches were made on or before the aforesaid date and the same is not in accordance with Ind-AS 115 on Income Recognition. On this account Net Profit after tax for the year ended 31-03-2024 and the reserves & surplus under Balance Sheet have been overstated by Rs.67.57 lakhs and the net turnover for the year ended 31-03-2024 has been overstated by Rs.170.96 lakhs.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We draw attention to the following matter of the company

A) Revenue Recognition

Refer to Note 2.2.(A) Of the summary of significant accounting policies to the financial statements. Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when a promise in a customer contract (performance obligation) has been satisfied by transferring control over the promised goods to the customer. Control is usually transferred upon shipment or delivery to or upon receipt of goods by the customer, in accordance with the delivery and acceptance terms agreed with the customers. We consider a risk of misstatement of the Financial Statements related to transactions occurring close to the year end, as these transactions could be recorded in the incorrect financial period (cut-off). Our tests of detail on cutoff samples were enhanced accordingly and, to verify that only revenue pertaining to current year is recognized based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents, performing testing on selected statistical samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year.

B) IT Systems and Controls:

We have identified IT Systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the company because its financial and reporting system should be integrated and must be fundamentally reliant on IT systems and controls to process the voluminous data specifically with respect to revenue, debtors, inventory management and raw material consumption. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls are required to be modified and implemented to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting to comply with all the reporting requirements under various statues. We have assessed the managements position through discussion with the in-house experts. Management has initiated steps to integrate all activities in this regard.

Other Information:

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with standards on auditing we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Statement including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 except with regard to the compliance to certain disclosure requirements under "Ind AS-19-Employee Benefits", and this does not have any impact on the Financial Statements of the company, Ind AS-115 Revenue Recognition as stated in Basis for Qualified Opinion Paragraph.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B".

(g) Further, with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial Statements. Refer Note No: 31 of the Financial Statements. ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; B) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and C) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. v. a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. b. The Board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software package Tally Prime Edit Log for maintaining its books of account for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility which was enabled from May 26, 2023, and the same has prima-facie operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Since this is the first year of implementation of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 hence reporting requirement for preserving of Audit trail by the company is not applicable for the FY-2023-24.

ANNEXURE - A to the Independent Auditors Report dt.28-05-2024 issued to the members of Tyche Industries Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on

Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained records showing only broad particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, on the basis of available information. However, as per the information and explanations furnished by the management and based on our examination of records, the system of tagging of fixed assets and computerization of records has been initiated by the company to be commensurate with the size of the company & level of operations.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets. Accordingly, our reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) As per the information and explanations furnished to us by the management, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified in a broad manner by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion is reasonable but can be improved, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. We are informed that, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification, pending adjustment. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 3 on Property, Plant and Equipment of the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets does not arise. (e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on (or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise. ii. a) The physical verification of inventories has been conducted during the year by the management, in respect of majority of the high value items at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the procedure, coverage and frequency of such verification is reasonable but the system of verification can be further improved to be commensurate with the size of company & level of operations.

The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory. b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

Accordingly, our reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

iii. As per the information and explanations furnished to us by the management and as per the books of account and other documents examined by us, the company has not, made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, our reporting on all other subclauses in this clause is not required. iv. As per the information and explanations furnished to us by the management and as per the books of accounts and other documents examined by us, the company has not given any loans, made investments, given guarantees, securities to the parties to which provisions of Sections 185 are applicable and the investments made by the company comply with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or the other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable, from the public. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. As per the information and explanations furnished to us, prima facie, it appears that the company broadly meets the requirement prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. a) As per the information and explanations furnished to us by the management and according to the records examined by us of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been generally deposited on time with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no other undisputed amounts due and payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31-03-2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) As per the information and explanations furnished to us by the management, there are no disputes with the appropriate authorities relating to Statutory dues other than those referred to in Point No.31 of "Notes to Financial Statements for the year ended March,31st, 2024. viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any financial institution, bank, government, or debenture holder during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no short-term funds were raised by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. the provisions of Clause (xii) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. As per the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the company records, The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 37 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) As at Balance Sheet date, the company does not have any amount remaining unspent under section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable; (b) As informed to us by the company, it does not have any ongoing CSR projects, Accordingly, our reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable as the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

of even date on the Financial Statements of Tyche Industries Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"): (Referred to in clause (f) of paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Opinion:

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tyche Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, an improvement in the following internal financial controls is desirable.

(a) The system of physical verification of fixed assets, tagging of fixed assets, and computerization of records can be improved to be commensurate with the size of the company & level of operations.

(b) The system of physical verification of inventories, tagging of inventories can be further improved to be commensurate with the size of company & level of operations.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.