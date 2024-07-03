iifl-logo-icon 1
Tyche Industries Ltd Share Price

186.35
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open193.15
  • Day's High193.15
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close193.15
  • Day's Low185
  • 52 Wk Low 148.6
  • Turnover (lac)16.52
  • P/E14.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.2
  • EPS13.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)191.01
  • Div. Yield1.29
Tyche Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

193.15

Prev. Close

193.15

Turnover(Lac.)

16.52

Day's High

193.15

Day's Low

185

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

148.6

Book Value

130.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

191.01

P/E

14.52

EPS

13.3

Divi. Yield

1.29

Tyche Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tyche Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tyche Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.96%

Non-Promoter- 38.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tyche Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.49

106.51

93.97

85.72

Net Worth

126.74

116.76

104.22

95.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.24

73.7

51.59

42.6

yoy growth (%)

6.15

42.84

21.08

-21.2

Raw materials

-26.86

-28.73

-22.84

-19.41

As % of sales

34.33

38.98

44.26

45.55

Employee costs

-8.83

-7.37

-7.46

-6.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.72

23.32

8.86

5.92

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.73

-1.84

-1.87

Tax paid

-6.75

-5.76

-3

-2.84

Working capital

18.28

25.77

12.46

-5.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.15

42.84

21.08

-21.2

Op profit growth

15.53

136.91

50.59

105.44

EBIT growth

18.87

162.9

47.6

111.6

Net profit growth

13.8

199.5

90.41

24.84

Tyche Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,846.95

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,886.95

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,490.55

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,885.05

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,354.35

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tyche Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G Ganesh Kumar

Independent Director

Boosa Eswar

Director

P Vijaya Lakshmi

Independent Director

Panchakarla Sai Sudhakar

Executive Director

G Sandeep Kumar

Non Executive Director

Venkataraju Gupta Kollepalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satya Ranjan Jena

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Gelli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tyche Industries Ltd

Summary

Tyche Industries Limited (formerly known as Siris Soft Limited) was incorporated on Jul 23, 1998. TIL is one of the largest manufacturers in India of Glucosamine Hydrochloride and corresponding sodium and potassium salts which are mainly exported to USA and Europe. Companys operations are predominantly related to the manufacture of bulk drugs intermediates.The company has established two advanced development centers in the area of e-commerce in New Jersey, USA and Hyderabad. The company has three business models namely offshore solutions, offsite solutions and onsite solutions. It has entered into strategic alliance with Allegheny Digital Corp, Organic Online Inc, Transaction Information System Inc, CMC and Business Software Solutions Inc.The company is coming with a public issue of 26 lac equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 260 lacs to finance the cost of expansion of the infrastructure to meet the demands of the anticipated business through the strategic partners and through own branches, to market the existing ERP products, to meet the cost of establishing of Branches in America and to part finance the cost of proposed line of operation and to set up infrastructure facilities.The company showed an increase in sales from Rs. 46.62 lacs in 1999 to 301.20 lacs in 2000 and a net profit of Rs. 6.32 lacs (1999) to Rs. 59.81 lacs (2000). The projections of the company shows a sales of Rs. 1549.32 lacs and net profit of Rs. 249.52 lacs for the year 2001 and sales of
Company FAQs

What is the Tyche Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tyche Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹186.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tyche Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tyche Industries Ltd is ₹191.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tyche Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tyche Industries Ltd is 14.52 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tyche Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tyche Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tyche Industries Ltd is ₹148.6 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tyche Industries Ltd?

Tyche Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.51%, 3 Years at -2.98%, 1 Year at 0.68%, 6 Month at 8.03%, 3 Month at 4.94% and 1 Month at -9.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tyche Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tyche Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.03 %

