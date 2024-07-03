Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹193.15
Prev. Close₹193.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.52
Day's High₹193.15
Day's Low₹185
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹148.6
Book Value₹130.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)191.01
P/E14.52
EPS13.3
Divi. Yield1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.49
106.51
93.97
85.72
Net Worth
126.74
116.76
104.22
95.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.24
73.7
51.59
42.6
yoy growth (%)
6.15
42.84
21.08
-21.2
Raw materials
-26.86
-28.73
-22.84
-19.41
As % of sales
34.33
38.98
44.26
45.55
Employee costs
-8.83
-7.37
-7.46
-6.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.72
23.32
8.86
5.92
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.73
-1.84
-1.87
Tax paid
-6.75
-5.76
-3
-2.84
Working capital
18.28
25.77
12.46
-5.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.15
42.84
21.08
-21.2
Op profit growth
15.53
136.91
50.59
105.44
EBIT growth
18.87
162.9
47.6
111.6
Net profit growth
13.8
199.5
90.41
24.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,846.95
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,886.95
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,490.55
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,885.05
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,354.35
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G Ganesh Kumar
Independent Director
Boosa Eswar
Director
P Vijaya Lakshmi
Independent Director
Panchakarla Sai Sudhakar
Executive Director
G Sandeep Kumar
Non Executive Director
Venkataraju Gupta Kollepalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satya Ranjan Jena
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Gelli
Reports by Tyche Industries Ltd
Summary
Tyche Industries Limited (formerly known as Siris Soft Limited) was incorporated on Jul 23, 1998. TIL is one of the largest manufacturers in India of Glucosamine Hydrochloride and corresponding sodium and potassium salts which are mainly exported to USA and Europe. Companys operations are predominantly related to the manufacture of bulk drugs intermediates.The company has established two advanced development centers in the area of e-commerce in New Jersey, USA and Hyderabad. The company has three business models namely offshore solutions, offsite solutions and onsite solutions. It has entered into strategic alliance with Allegheny Digital Corp, Organic Online Inc, Transaction Information System Inc, CMC and Business Software Solutions Inc.The company is coming with a public issue of 26 lac equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 260 lacs to finance the cost of expansion of the infrastructure to meet the demands of the anticipated business through the strategic partners and through own branches, to market the existing ERP products, to meet the cost of establishing of Branches in America and to part finance the cost of proposed line of operation and to set up infrastructure facilities.The company showed an increase in sales from Rs. 46.62 lacs in 1999 to 301.20 lacs in 2000 and a net profit of Rs. 6.32 lacs (1999) to Rs. 59.81 lacs (2000). The projections of the company shows a sales of Rs. 1549.32 lacs and net profit of Rs. 249.52 lacs for the year 2001 and sales of
Read More
The Tyche Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹186.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tyche Industries Ltd is ₹191.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tyche Industries Ltd is 14.52 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tyche Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tyche Industries Ltd is ₹148.6 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tyche Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.51%, 3 Years at -2.98%, 1 Year at 0.68%, 6 Month at 8.03%, 3 Month at 4.94% and 1 Month at -9.00%.
