Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TYCHE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 2) Any other matters with permission of the Chairman Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024, as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th September 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

TYCHE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)Consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2)Any other matters with permission of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting Held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

TYCHE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 33 42 43 and 47 other applicable Clauses of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 3.30 P.M at registered office of the Company to transact the following business: Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Any other Matters with permission of Chairman Board Recommended the Final Dividend @25% on the fully paid-up equity shares i.e. 2.50 per each share. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024 Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. 28th May 2024 has Re-appointed Secretarial Auditor, Internal Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2024-25 Revised Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

As per attachment Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 25 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors at their Meeting held today (i.e. Saturday, March 23, 2024), inter-alia, approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Sai Sudhakar Panchakarla (DIN: 08397860), as an Independent Director of the Company for his Second term of 5 years w.e.f. March 24, 2024 to March 23, 2029, subject to the approval of Shareholders within stipulated time. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024