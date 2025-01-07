Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.24
73.7
51.59
42.6
yoy growth (%)
6.15
42.84
21.08
-21.2
Raw materials
-26.86
-28.73
-22.84
-19.41
As % of sales
34.33
38.98
44.26
45.55
Employee costs
-8.83
-7.37
-7.46
-6.47
As % of sales
11.28
10.01
14.47
15.18
Other costs
-17.82
-16.2
-12.25
-10.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.78
21.98
23.75
25.17
Operating profit
24.71
21.39
9.02
5.99
OPM
31.58
29.02
17.49
14.07
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.73
-1.84
-1.87
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.08
Other income
4.73
3.67
1.68
1.88
Profit before tax
27.72
23.32
8.86
5.92
Taxes
-6.75
-5.76
-3
-2.84
Tax rate
-24.35
-24.72
-33.86
-48.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
20.97
17.55
5.86
3.07
Exceptional items
-0.98
0
0
0
Net profit
19.98
17.55
5.86
3.07
yoy growth (%)
13.8
199.5
90.41
24.84
NPM
25.54
23.82
11.36
7.22
