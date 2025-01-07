iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tyche Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

185.65
(-0.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tyche Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.24

73.7

51.59

42.6

yoy growth (%)

6.15

42.84

21.08

-21.2

Raw materials

-26.86

-28.73

-22.84

-19.41

As % of sales

34.33

38.98

44.26

45.55

Employee costs

-8.83

-7.37

-7.46

-6.47

As % of sales

11.28

10.01

14.47

15.18

Other costs

-17.82

-16.2

-12.25

-10.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.78

21.98

23.75

25.17

Operating profit

24.71

21.39

9.02

5.99

OPM

31.58

29.02

17.49

14.07

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.73

-1.84

-1.87

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.08

Other income

4.73

3.67

1.68

1.88

Profit before tax

27.72

23.32

8.86

5.92

Taxes

-6.75

-5.76

-3

-2.84

Tax rate

-24.35

-24.72

-33.86

-48.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

20.97

17.55

5.86

3.07

Exceptional items

-0.98

0

0

0

Net profit

19.98

17.55

5.86

3.07

yoy growth (%)

13.8

199.5

90.41

24.84

NPM

25.54

23.82

11.36

7.22

Tyche Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tyche Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.