Tyche Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.49
106.51
93.97
85.72
Net Worth
126.74
116.76
104.22
95.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.24
1.36
1.45
1.45
Total Liabilities
127.98
118.12
105.67
97.42
Fixed Assets
17.9
16.61
16.63
18.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.12
0.09
0
Networking Capital
31.11
32.1
21.43
18.16
Inventories
12.56
17.97
11.24
10.95
Inventory Days
51.08
Sundry Debtors
19.12
22.08
16.42
17.13
Debtor Days
79.91
Other Current Assets
8.43
10.77
8.46
9.62
Sundry Creditors
-3.83
-12.38
-5.9
-6.88
Creditor Days
32.09
Other Current Liabilities
-5.17
-6.34
-8.79
-12.66
Cash
78.89
69.28
67.51
60.79
Total Assets
127.97
118.11
105.66
97.4
