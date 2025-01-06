iifl-logo-icon 1
Tyche Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

186.35
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Tyche Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.72

23.32

8.86

5.92

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.73

-1.84

-1.87

Tax paid

-6.75

-5.76

-3

-2.84

Working capital

18.28

25.77

12.46

-5.5

Other operating items

Operating

37.53

41.58

16.47

-4.29

Capital expenditure

1.98

1.17

-4.95

0

Free cash flow

39.51

42.75

11.52

-4.3

Equity raised

132.66

92.25

75.2

70.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0.07

0.07

-9.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0.51

0.51

Net in cash

172.17

135.08

87.31

57.53

