Tyche Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.72
23.32
8.86
5.92
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.73
-1.84
-1.87
Tax paid
-6.75
-5.76
-3
-2.84
Working capital
18.28
25.77
12.46
-5.5
Other operating items
Operating
37.53
41.58
16.47
-4.29
Capital expenditure
1.98
1.17
-4.95
0
Free cash flow
39.51
42.75
11.52
-4.3
Equity raised
132.66
92.25
75.2
70.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.07
0.07
-9.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0.51
0.51
Net in cash
172.17
135.08
87.31
57.53
