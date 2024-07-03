iifl-logo-icon 1
Tyche Industries Ltd Company Summary

Tyche Industries Ltd Summary

Tyche Industries Limited (formerly known as Siris Soft Limited) was incorporated on Jul 23, 1998. TIL is one of the largest manufacturers in India of Glucosamine Hydrochloride and corresponding sodium and potassium salts which are mainly exported to USA and Europe. Companys operations are predominantly related to the manufacture of bulk drugs intermediates.The company has established two advanced development centers in the area of e-commerce in New Jersey, USA and Hyderabad. The company has three business models namely offshore solutions, offsite solutions and onsite solutions. It has entered into strategic alliance with Allegheny Digital Corp, Organic Online Inc, Transaction Information System Inc, CMC and Business Software Solutions Inc.The company is coming with a public issue of 26 lac equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 260 lacs to finance the cost of expansion of the infrastructure to meet the demands of the anticipated business through the strategic partners and through own branches, to market the existing ERP products, to meet the cost of establishing of Branches in America and to part finance the cost of proposed line of operation and to set up infrastructure facilities.The company showed an increase in sales from Rs. 46.62 lacs in 1999 to 301.20 lacs in 2000 and a net profit of Rs. 6.32 lacs (1999) to Rs. 59.81 lacs (2000). The projections of the company shows a sales of Rs. 1549.32 lacs and net profit of Rs. 249.52 lacs for the year 2001 and sales of Rs. 1936.65 lacs and net profit of Rs. 346.02 lacs for the year 2002. The company is expecting to earn a export earnings of 82.64% in total revenue.

