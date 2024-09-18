|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Intimation of Book Closure for taking Record of Members of the Company for the purpose of 26th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 Intimation of Revised Book Closure date for taking record of Members of the Company for the Purpose of Dividend and 26th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)
