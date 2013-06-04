To

the Members of

U. P. Hotels Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of U. P. Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

Attention is drawn to the following notes to the financial statements:-

1. Note No. 39.1, 39.2 and 41(a) regarding non-compliance of Minimum Public Shareholding as explained in the said notes. As such, the Company is yet to comply with Regulation 38 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with regard to Minimum Public Shareholding.

2. Note No. 41(b) i.e. the Company is yet to achieve 100% dematerialization of the promoters shareholding. As such, the Company has not complied with Regulation 31(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Note No. 41(c) i.e. the Related Party Transactions ("RPT") entered into by the company during the previous years and which are continuing in the current financial year could not be approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors being part of a legal matter pending before the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for adjudication as explained in the note. These RPTs are not entered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. As such, the Company is yet to comply with sections 188 and 189 of the Act and Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

4. The ultimate outcome of the matters specified in paras 1-3 above cannot presently be determined and its consequential impact on these financial statements cannot be ascertained.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Refer foot note of Note No. 26 regarding non-compliance of minimum public shareholding(MPS) and Note No. 39(1) & 39(2) to the financial statements:- We have analyzed the efforts by the company to make default good, SEBI orders dated 4.6.2013 and 2.12.2014, delisting process of year 2022, Master Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11,2023 issued by SEBI and various penalty notices(mails) received from BSE in this regard. Refer foot note of Note No. 26 regarding non-compliance of minimum public shareholding(MPS) and Note No. 39(1) & 39(2) to the financial statements:- We verified the application of the Company applying to SEBI for voluntary delisting process. The matter depends on decision of SEBI. The company is non-compliant of Regulation 38 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with regard to Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) since long despite its efforts to make good the default from time to time i.e. failure to issue bonus shares to public shareholders in the year 2013 and unsuccessful delisting process in the year 2022. SEBI came out with Master Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 on July 11,2023. Section VII-B of this circular deals with "Non-compliance with the Minimum Public Shareholding requirements". As per the provisions of the circular, a fine of Rs. 5000 per day and an increased fine of Rs. 10000 per day in case the default continues for a period of more than one year will be levied till the date of compliance. Accordingly, Bombay Stock Exchange initiated penal action against the company and imposed fine of Rs. 9,55,800 (including GST), Rs. 10,85,600(including GST) and Rs. 10,73,800 (including GST) for quarter 2, 3 and 4 respectively. Uncertainty about the time to comply the MPS requirement and continuous imposition of high fine by BSE due to non-compliance on quarterly rests has been a matter of most significance during the current year audit and was determined to be key audit matter in our audit of financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with applicable Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease the operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transaction and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts.

c) There has been no delay and the amounts required to be transferred to Investor education and protection fund during the year were transferred on time by the company.

d) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations/disclosures under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. (Refer Note No. 42 to the financial statements)

e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservations of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the financial statements of U. P Hotels Limited for the year ended 31st March,2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management according to the program of periodical verification in the phased manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. However, in case Jaipur unit, PPE were last verified physically in the year 2019-20. As stated by management, PPE physical verification at the unit is in progress and is expected to be completed by 15th of July 2024.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company;

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) As explained to us , physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in

our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed;

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets;

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that during the year the company has not made any investments and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits/deemed deposit. As such requirements of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of aforesaid order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of services carried out by the Company.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, the company is regular

in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. No such dues are outstanding as on 31st March 2024 for a period exceeding six months;

b) According to the records and information and explanation given to us, other than those as mentioned below there are no dues in respect of Income tax, Sales tax, VAT, Service-tax, Custom duty, cess outstanding as at March 31,2024 due to any dispute.

- As on 31st March 2024, an appeal for financial year 2017-18 pertaining to Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur involving disputed dues under Goods and Services Tax Act (GST) amounting to Rs. 37,20,881 is pending with Commissioner Appeals.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not made any default in the

repayment of loans or interest to lenders.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) According to the records and information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained;

d) According to the records and information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

e) The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of aforesaid order is not applicable;

f) The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of aforesaid order is not applicable;

(x) a) During the year, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments);

b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures;

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or on the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management;

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) According to the records and information and explanation given to us, there is no whistle-blower complaint received during the year by the company;

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence this clause is not applicable to the company;

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties entered into during the year are in compliance with sections 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards (Refer para 3 under heading Basis of Qualified Opinion also);

(xiv) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.;

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non- cash transaction with directors or person connected with them during the year;

(xvi) a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year;

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India;

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year;

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there is no unspent amount required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act as per sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act which is required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

xxi) The Company is neither a holding company nor a subsidiary of any other company. As such requirements of clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of aforesaid order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the financial statements of U. P Hotels Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of U. P. Hotels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial control. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

Date: 28th May, 2024 Place: New Delhi