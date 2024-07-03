iifl-logo-icon 1
U P Hotels Ltd Share Price

1,630
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,630
  • Day's High1,630
  • 52 Wk High1,999
  • Prev. Close1,650
  • Day's Low1,630
  • 52 Wk Low 980
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E32.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value281.08
  • EPS50.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)880.2
  • Div. Yield0
U P Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

1,630

Prev. Close

1,650

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

1,630

Day's Low

1,630

52 Week's High

1,999

52 Week's Low

980

Book Value

281.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

880.2

P/E

32.89

EPS

50.16

Divi. Yield

0

U P Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

U P Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 11.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

U P Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

146.24

114.45

90.91

84.43

Net Worth

151.64

119.85

96.31

89.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

32.86

94.05

87.89

86.87

yoy growth (%)

-65.05

7

1.17

11.65

Raw materials

-5.05

-14.51

-14.45

-13.76

As % of sales

15.38

15.43

16.44

15.85

Employee costs

-14.53

-29.06

-25.66

-25.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-10.59

5.35

6.6

7.3

Depreciation

-6.47

-6.76

-6.5

-6.79

Tax paid

2.91

-2.31

-2.83

-3.37

Working capital

0.45

2.14

-0.25

3.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.05

7

1.17

11.65

Op profit growth

-185.32

-24.67

-16.85

50.54

EBIT growth

-295.33

-19.6

-14.82

88.52

Net profit growth

-351.98

-19.1

-4.15

44.8

U P Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT U P Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bisheshwar Prasad Singh

ED / Joint MD / CFO / Promoter

APURV KUMAR

ED / Joint MD / CFO / Promoter

Rupak Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Supriya Gupta

Non Executive Director

Arvind Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shankar Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Arjun Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by U P Hotels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in February, 1961, U P Hotels Limited is engaged in the business of owning and operating hotels. The Company has its hotels at Agra, Jaipur, Lucknow and Khajuraho. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Companys new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998.
Company FAQs

What is the U P Hotels Ltd share price today?

The U P Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1630 today.

What is the Market Cap of U P Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of U P Hotels Ltd is ₹880.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of U P Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of U P Hotels Ltd is 32.89 and 5.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of U P Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a U P Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of U P Hotels Ltd is ₹980 and ₹1999 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of U P Hotels Ltd?

U P Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 55.85%, 1 Year at 65.24%, 6 Month at 1.16%, 3 Month at 20.63% and 1 Month at 24.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of U P Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of U P Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 11.61 %

