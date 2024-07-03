SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹1,630
Prev. Close₹1,650
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹1,630
Day's Low₹1,630
52 Week's High₹1,999
52 Week's Low₹980
Book Value₹281.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)880.2
P/E32.89
EPS50.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.24
114.45
90.91
84.43
Net Worth
151.64
119.85
96.31
89.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
32.86
94.05
87.89
86.87
yoy growth (%)
-65.05
7
1.17
11.65
Raw materials
-5.05
-14.51
-14.45
-13.76
As % of sales
15.38
15.43
16.44
15.85
Employee costs
-14.53
-29.06
-25.66
-25.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-10.59
5.35
6.6
7.3
Depreciation
-6.47
-6.76
-6.5
-6.79
Tax paid
2.91
-2.31
-2.83
-3.37
Working capital
0.45
2.14
-0.25
3.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.05
7
1.17
11.65
Op profit growth
-185.32
-24.67
-16.85
50.54
EBIT growth
-295.33
-19.6
-14.82
88.52
Net profit growth
-351.98
-19.1
-4.15
44.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bisheshwar Prasad Singh
ED / Joint MD / CFO / Promoter
APURV KUMAR
ED / Joint MD / CFO / Promoter
Rupak Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Supriya Gupta
Non Executive Director
Arvind Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shankar Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Arjun Kumar
Reports by U P Hotels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in February, 1961, U P Hotels Limited is engaged in the business of owning and operating hotels. The Company has its hotels at Agra, Jaipur, Lucknow and Khajuraho. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Companys new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998.
Read More
The U P Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1630 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of U P Hotels Ltd is ₹880.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of U P Hotels Ltd is 32.89 and 5.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a U P Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of U P Hotels Ltd is ₹980 and ₹1999 as of 06 Jan ‘25
U P Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 55.85%, 1 Year at 65.24%, 6 Month at 1.16%, 3 Month at 20.63% and 1 Month at 24.95%.
