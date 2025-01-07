iifl-logo-icon 1
U P Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,553
(-4.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

32.86

94.05

87.89

86.87

yoy growth (%)

-65.05

7

1.17

11.65

Raw materials

-5.05

-14.51

-14.45

-13.76

As % of sales

15.38

15.43

16.44

15.85

Employee costs

-14.53

-29.06

-25.66

-25.43

As % of sales

44.24

30.9

29.19

29.28

Other costs

-19.89

-42.7

-37.47

-35.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.53

45.4

42.63

40.59

Operating profit

-6.62

7.76

10.31

12.4

OPM

-20.16

8.25

11.73

14.27

Depreciation

-6.47

-6.76

-6.5

-6.79

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

-0.11

-0.57

Other income

2.55

4.39

2.9

2.28

Profit before tax

-10.59

5.35

6.6

7.3

Taxes

2.91

-2.31

-2.83

-3.37

Tax rate

-27.5

-43.12

-42.95

-46.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.67

3.04

3.76

3.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.67

3.04

3.76

3.92

yoy growth (%)

-351.98

-19.1

-4.15

44.8

NPM

-23.35

3.23

4.28

4.52

