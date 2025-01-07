Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
32.86
94.05
87.89
86.87
yoy growth (%)
-65.05
7
1.17
11.65
Raw materials
-5.05
-14.51
-14.45
-13.76
As % of sales
15.38
15.43
16.44
15.85
Employee costs
-14.53
-29.06
-25.66
-25.43
As % of sales
44.24
30.9
29.19
29.28
Other costs
-19.89
-42.7
-37.47
-35.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.53
45.4
42.63
40.59
Operating profit
-6.62
7.76
10.31
12.4
OPM
-20.16
8.25
11.73
14.27
Depreciation
-6.47
-6.76
-6.5
-6.79
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
-0.11
-0.57
Other income
2.55
4.39
2.9
2.28
Profit before tax
-10.59
5.35
6.6
7.3
Taxes
2.91
-2.31
-2.83
-3.37
Tax rate
-27.5
-43.12
-42.95
-46.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.67
3.04
3.76
3.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.67
3.04
3.76
3.92
yoy growth (%)
-351.98
-19.1
-4.15
44.8
NPM
-23.35
3.23
4.28
4.52
