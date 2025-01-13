U P Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
146.24
114.45
90.91
84.43
Net Worth
151.64
119.85
96.31
89.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0.36
0.43
0.48
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.95
15.26
1.47
2.89
Total Liabilities
167.95
135.54
98.26
92.73
Fixed Assets
64.12
63.63
63.16
64.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.55
15.49
6.8
6.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.21
13.41
0
3.48
Networking Capital
10.49
29.54
-4.31
-9.51
Inventories
2.78
2.13
2.26
2.01
Inventory Days
22.32
Sundry Debtors
7.52
6.42
3.94
2.81
Debtor Days
31.2
Other Current Assets
28.09
47.17
5.97
6.31
Sundry Creditors
-5.5
-5.97
-5.47
-6.11
Creditor Days
67.86
Other Current Liabilities
-22.4
-20.21
-11.01
-14.53
Cash
53.59
13.46
32.6
28.09
Total Assets
167.96
135.53
98.25
92.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.