U P Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-10.59
5.35
6.6
7.3
Depreciation
-6.47
-6.76
-6.5
-6.79
Tax paid
2.91
-2.31
-2.83
-3.37
Working capital
0.45
2.14
-0.25
3.52
Other operating items
Operating
-13.7
-1.57
-2.98
0.65
Capital expenditure
9.27
7.92
-5.14
5.56
Free cash flow
-4.43
6.34
-8.12
6.21
Equity raised
172.77
154.7
147.78
142.27
Investing
-3.39
0.76
0.83
-2.35
Financing
0.01
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.54
Net in cash
164.96
161.8
140.48
146.67
No Record Found
