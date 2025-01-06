iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

U P Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,630
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR U P Hotels Ltd

U P Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-10.59

5.35

6.6

7.3

Depreciation

-6.47

-6.76

-6.5

-6.79

Tax paid

2.91

-2.31

-2.83

-3.37

Working capital

0.45

2.14

-0.25

3.52

Other operating items

Operating

-13.7

-1.57

-2.98

0.65

Capital expenditure

9.27

7.92

-5.14

5.56

Free cash flow

-4.43

6.34

-8.12

6.21

Equity raised

172.77

154.7

147.78

142.27

Investing

-3.39

0.76

0.83

-2.35

Financing

0.01

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.54

Net in cash

164.96

161.8

140.48

146.67

U P Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR U P Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.