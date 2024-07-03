U P Hotels Ltd Summary

Incorporated in February, 1961, U P Hotels Limited is engaged in the business of owning and operating hotels. The Company has its hotels at Agra, Jaipur, Lucknow and Khajuraho. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Companys new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998.