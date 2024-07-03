Incorporated in February, 1961, U P Hotels Limited is engaged in the business of owning and operating hotels. The Company has its hotels at Agra, Jaipur, Lucknow and Khajuraho. Due to some technical delay the construction Khajuraho project was proceeded only on 1995-96.The Companys new property at Khajuraho, Hotel Clarks Khajuraho commenced its operation w.e.f. August 25, 1998.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.