Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024: U.P.HOTELS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024. The unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30 September, 2024 were approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024: The meeting of the board of directors of the company was scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th July, 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The unaudited financial results were considered and approved at the board meeting held on 26th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024: U.P.HOTELS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year and quarter ended 31st March 2024 and consideration of dividend if any. The Board in its meeting held on 28 May, 2024 considered, approved and taken on record the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with auditors report and statement of impact on audit qualifications. The Board has not recommended dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Copies of newspaper publication of extract of standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 were published pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI LODR. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024: U.P.HOTELS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matters related to appointment of a Director in place of Late Shri Arvind Kumar and calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The Board recommended that the Company seek the approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Mr. Arjun Kumar as a Non-Executive director on the Board of the Company through postal ballot and e-voting. Friday, April 12, 2024 was fixed as the cut-off date to record entitlement of the members to cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024)

