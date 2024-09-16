In compliance with Regulation 34 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith 63rd Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 Summary of Proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 16th September, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. are attached for your persual and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, enclosing details regarding voting results of 63rd annual general meeting of the company held on Monday, 16th September, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. Scruitinizer Report dated 17th September, 2024 is also enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)