To

The Members,

UDAY JEWELLERY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of UDAY JEWELLERY INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as " Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Auditors response Revenue Recognition: The Company recognises revenue when the control of goods being sold is transferred to the customer. A substantial part of Companys revenue relates to jewellery which involves large number of sales contracts having varied contractual terms. This increases the risk of misstatement of the timing and amount of revenue recognised to achieve specific performance targets or expectations. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator. In view of the above we have identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter. 1. Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for revenue recognition as per relevant accounting standard. 2. We evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls and their operating effectiveness with respect to revenue recognition transactions selected on a sample basis. These included general IT controls and key application controls over the IT systems which govern revenue recognition, including access controls, controls over program changes and interfaces between different systems. 3. We perused selected samples of key contracts with customers to understand terms and conditions particularly relating to acceptance of goods. 4. We performed substantive testing of retail sales by selecting samples of sales using statistical sampling and tested the underlying documentation including verification of invoices and collections thereon. 5. We tested, selected samples of sales transactions made immediately pre and post year end, agreed the period of revenue recognition to the underlying documents. 6. We scrutinised manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items.

"Inventory" The Companys inventories primarily comprises jewellery of gold, diamonds, gemstones etc. ("inventory") We have considered existence of inventory to be a key focus area for our audit due to the high value and nature of inventory involved could lead to a significant risk of loss of inventory Our principal audit procedures performed, among other procedures, included the following: 1. Obtained an understanding of the managements process for safeguarding and physical verification of inventories including the appropriateness of the Companys procedures for conducting, reconciling and recording physical verification of inventories. 2. Evaluated the design and implementation of relevant controls and carried out the testing of operating effectiveness of controls over conducting, reconciling and recording physical verification of inventories. 3. Tested the operating effectiveness of controls around the IT systems for recording of inward and outward movements of inventory

Other information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness

of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books ; The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records the Company, the Company has not paid any managerial remuneration to any director. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: There are no pending litigations for the company that will impact the financial position of the company; The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; There were no amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts: , no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis- statement. No dividend declared/paid during the year has been made/ provided by the Company, accordingly compliance of Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable. The accounting software (i.e, Wings) used for maintenance of books of accounts of the Company does not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK,

Chartered Accountants, FRN: 006266S

Sd/-

(V ANANT RAO)

Place: Hyderabad Partner

Date: 28.05.2024 Membership No.022644

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure A referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, Capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use of assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets

The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified during the year. In accordance with this programme, fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company does not held any immovable properties. Consequently, clauses 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

In respect of Inventories: (A)The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

The coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The Company has maintained proper records of the said stocks. As explained to us, there were no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and According

to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors/other receivables filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Hence, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not accepted any deposits, within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to maintain Cost records under Central Government under sub-section (1) of the section 148 of the Act. In respect of statutory dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts are payable in respect of income tax, Goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following dues :. Period Nature of the statutory dues Rs. in lakhs AY 2018-19 Income Tax 2.15 AY 2019-20 Income Tax 0.04 According to information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Value added Tax, Customs Duty or Cess outstanding on account of any disputes except the following dues :

Name of the statute Nature of the Disputed statutory dues Amount disputed (In Rs.) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,99,18,329 AY 2017-18 CIT (A), Hyderabad- 5 SGST/CGST Act, 2017 GST 4,54,490 FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioner, CCT, Hyderabad

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records, there were no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans along with interest to the Banks.

The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not availed any fresh term loans. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or Associates. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associates.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (full or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of Order is not applicable (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards; (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. As we are the continuing auditor of this Company, paragraph 3(xviii) is not applicable. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

In respect of ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the financial year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

The company does not have any investment in any entity. Hence, Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK,

Chartered Accountants, FRN: 006266S

Sd/-

(V ANANT RAO)

Place: Hyderabad Partner

Date: 28.05.2024 Membership No.022644

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. UDAY JEWELLERY INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for

external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively except recording of audit trail (edit log) facility as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK,

Chartered Accountants,

FRN: 006266S

Sd/-

(V ANANT RAO)

Place: Hyderabad Partner

Date: 28.05.2024 Membership No.022644