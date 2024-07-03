Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹142
Prev. Close₹150.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.2
Day's High₹150.95
Day's Low₹142
52 Week's High₹227.95
52 Week's Low₹114
Book Value₹40
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)331.75
P/E41.14
EPS3.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.81
22.81
22.81
22.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.93
45.21
35.71
30
Net Worth
76.74
68.02
58.52
52.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
93.33
91.74
71.54
45.16
yoy growth (%)
1.73
28.22
58.41
42.83
Raw materials
-84.03
-80.02
-65.29
-40.91
As % of sales
90.03
87.22
91.26
90.57
Employee costs
-1
-0.96
-0.48
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.81
9.39
3
1.66
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
-0.17
-0.07
Tax paid
-2.01
-2.46
-0.62
-0.44
Working capital
8.56
21.11
11.96
5.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.73
28.22
58.41
42.83
Op profit growth
-25.34
183.62
127.72
24.19
EBIT growth
-18.36
182.04
67.67
0.8
Net profit growth
-16.36
191.48
95.74
-30.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Ritesh Kumar Sanghi
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Sanghi
Non Executive Director
Pritha Sanghi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ram Prasad Vempati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Garg
Summary
Uday Jewellery Industries Limited was incorporated on May 13, 1999 under the name of Net Trade Innovations Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on February 16, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed to Hifunda.Com Limited on February 18, 2000. On June 04, 2004, the Company again changed its name to Hifunda Ltd. with the change in its various business activities. The Company name was further changed to Uday Jewellery Industries Limited on 17th October, 2011 post the takeover of the Company by its present management. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of stone studded gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver items and Cubic Zerconia (CZ) with natural and color stones in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The Company is in constant drive for growth and development. With its light weight precious color stone studded gold jewellery, the Company has been able to meet recent trends in the market. It has introduced assorted brands of jewellery, each specializing in different categories for the interest of all groups of consumers. In near future, the Company is planning to enter the international market through export of its exclusive gold jewellery.
The Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is ₹331.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is 41.14 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is ₹114 and ₹227.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.14%, 3 Years at 14.17%, 1 Year at -25.28%, 6 Month at 9.48%, 3 Month at -4.03% and 1 Month at -2.21%.
