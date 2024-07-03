iifl-logo-icon 1
Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd Share Price

146.65
(-2.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:42:00 PM

  • Open142
  • Day's High150.95
  • 52 Wk High227.95
  • Prev. Close150.15
  • Day's Low142
  • 52 Wk Low 114
  • Turnover (lac)3.2
  • P/E41.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40
  • EPS3.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)331.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.76%

Non-Promoter- 26.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.81

22.81

22.81

22.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.93

45.21

35.71

30

Net Worth

76.74

68.02

58.52

52.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

93.33

91.74

71.54

45.16

yoy growth (%)

1.73

28.22

58.41

42.83

Raw materials

-84.03

-80.02

-65.29

-40.91

As % of sales

90.03

87.22

91.26

90.57

Employee costs

-1

-0.96

-0.48

-0.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.81

9.39

3

1.66

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

-0.17

-0.07

Tax paid

-2.01

-2.46

-0.62

-0.44

Working capital

8.56

21.11

11.96

5.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.73

28.22

58.41

42.83

Op profit growth

-25.34

183.62

127.72

24.19

EBIT growth

-18.36

182.04

67.67

0.8

Net profit growth

-16.36

191.48

95.74

-30.64

No Record Found

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Ritesh Kumar Sanghi

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kumar Sanghi

Non Executive Director

Pritha Sanghi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ram Prasad Vempati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd

Summary

Uday Jewellery Industries Limited was incorporated on May 13, 1999 under the name of Net Trade Innovations Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on February 16, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed to Hifunda.Com Limited on February 18, 2000. On June 04, 2004, the Company again changed its name to Hifunda Ltd. with the change in its various business activities. The Company name was further changed to Uday Jewellery Industries Limited on 17th October, 2011 post the takeover of the Company by its present management. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of stone studded gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver items and Cubic Zerconia (CZ) with natural and color stones in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The Company is in constant drive for growth and development. With its light weight precious color stone studded gold jewellery, the Company has been able to meet recent trends in the market. It has introduced assorted brands of jewellery, each specializing in different categories for the interest of all groups of consumers. In near future, the Company is planning to enter the international market through export of its exclusive gold jewellery.
Company FAQs

What is the Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd share price today?

The Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is ₹331.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is 41.14 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is ₹114 and ₹227.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd?

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.14%, 3 Years at 14.17%, 1 Year at -25.28%, 6 Month at 9.48%, 3 Month at -4.03% and 1 Month at -2.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.23 %

