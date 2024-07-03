Summary

Uday Jewellery Industries Limited was incorporated on May 13, 1999 under the name of Net Trade Innovations Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on February 16, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed to Hifunda.Com Limited on February 18, 2000. On June 04, 2004, the Company again changed its name to Hifunda Ltd. with the change in its various business activities. The Company name was further changed to Uday Jewellery Industries Limited on 17th October, 2011 post the takeover of the Company by its present management. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of stone studded gold jewellery, diamond studded jewellery and silver items and Cubic Zerconia (CZ) with natural and color stones in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales. The Company is in constant drive for growth and development. With its light weight precious color stone studded gold jewellery, the Company has been able to meet recent trends in the market. It has introduced assorted brands of jewellery, each specializing in different categories for the interest of all groups of consumers. In near future, the Company is planning to enter the international market through export of its exclusive gold jewellery.

