|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
93.33
91.74
71.54
45.16
yoy growth (%)
1.73
28.22
58.41
42.83
Raw materials
-84.03
-80.02
-65.29
-40.91
As % of sales
90.03
87.22
91.26
90.57
Employee costs
-1
-0.96
-0.48
-0.45
As % of sales
1.07
1.05
0.68
1
Other costs
-0.8
-0.7
-2.22
-2.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.85
0.77
3.11
4.97
Operating profit
7.49
10.04
3.54
1.55
OPM
8.03
10.94
4.94
3.44
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
-0.17
-0.07
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.87
-0.63
-0.5
Other income
1.08
0.42
0.27
0.69
Profit before tax
7.81
9.39
3
1.66
Taxes
-2.01
-2.46
-0.62
-0.44
Tax rate
-25.8
-26.19
-20.8
-26.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.8
6.93
2.37
1.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.8
6.93
2.37
1.21
yoy growth (%)
-16.36
191.48
95.74
-30.64
NPM
6.21
7.56
3.32
2.69
