Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

153.1
(4.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

93.33

91.74

71.54

45.16

yoy growth (%)

1.73

28.22

58.41

42.83

Raw materials

-84.03

-80.02

-65.29

-40.91

As % of sales

90.03

87.22

91.26

90.57

Employee costs

-1

-0.96

-0.48

-0.45

As % of sales

1.07

1.05

0.68

1

Other costs

-0.8

-0.7

-2.22

-2.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.85

0.77

3.11

4.97

Operating profit

7.49

10.04

3.54

1.55

OPM

8.03

10.94

4.94

3.44

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

-0.17

-0.07

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.87

-0.63

-0.5

Other income

1.08

0.42

0.27

0.69

Profit before tax

7.81

9.39

3

1.66

Taxes

-2.01

-2.46

-0.62

-0.44

Tax rate

-25.8

-26.19

-20.8

-26.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.8

6.93

2.37

1.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.8

6.93

2.37

1.21

yoy growth (%)

-16.36

191.48

95.74

-30.64

NPM

6.21

7.56

3.32

2.69

