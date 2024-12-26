Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the allotment of equity shares in lieu of conversion of warrants to promoter group. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26.12.2024 for consideration and approval of allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.12.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Board of Directors passed a Resolution by Circulation dated 05.12.2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Inter alia, to consider the Issue and allot upto 22,50,000 Warrants to the proposed allottees at a price of Rs. 154/- per warrant per warrant being warrants of Rs. 10/- together with a premium of Rs. 144/- per warrant be converted into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Promoters/Promoter Group and Non Promoter Individuals convertible into equal number of equity shares within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants pursuant to SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 and as approved by Shareholders in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 23.09.2024. Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Issue and allot upto 22,50,000 Warrants to the proposed allottees at a price of Rs. 154/- per warrant per warrant being warrants of Rs. 10/- together with a premium of Rs. 144/- per warrant be converted into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Promoters/Promoter Group and Non Promoter Individuals convertible into equal number of equity shares within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants pursuant to SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 and as approved by Shareholders in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 23.09.2024. Outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 02/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the : 1. Scheme of Arrangement 2. obtaining an Adhoc limit upto Rs. 6 Crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for meeting the Working Capital Requirement.3.Recommendations of Audit Committee and Independent Directors if any for the purpose of Scheme of amalgamation as was discussed by the board in their meeting held on 31.08.2024. 4. Share Valuation Report and Share Exchange Ratio as received from the Registered Valuers if any. Outcome of Board meeting held on 16.09.2024 for approval of scheme of arrangement and other matters. Outcome of Board meeting for meeting held on 16.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and grant in-principal approval to the proposal for the amalgamation of Narbada Gems and Jewellery Limited and the Company (hereinafter referred to as Proposed Merger) and Constitute a specific committee for the purpose of Proposed Merger. 2. To consider and approve the proposal for further issue and allotment of upto 2500000 Equity share warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis 3. To consider the appointment of Mr. Balasubramanyam Danturti as an Additional Non Executive-Independent Director of the Company. 4. To consider the appointment of Mr. Siddharth Goel (DIN: 03022978) as an Additional Non Executive-Independent Director of the Company. 5. Any other matters Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 24.08.2024 to take note of Sanction letter from Kotak Mahindra Bank and to consider and approve the vehicle loan from HDFC Bank Limited. Outcome of Board meeting held on 24.08.2024 to take on record Sanction letter for renewal of Working Capital Limit from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and the Board Considered and approved the Audited Financial statements as on June 30,2024 for the purpose of restructuring. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation-13.08.2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Uday Jewellery Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation-28.05.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Outcome of circular resolution passed by Board of Directors of the company on 1st April, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024